CANTERBURY —The son of a Canterbury woman who was found dead last month has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, 51-year-old Frances Nash.
Phillip Nash, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of his mother, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, State Police Col. Christopher Wagner and Canterbury Police Chief Michael Labrecque announced this morning. He was to be arraigned on the charges yesterday in Merrimack County Superior Court, but waived arraignment and is being held without bail.
Frances Nash had been reported missing on May 19, and was found dead in Canterbury on May 21. An autopsy by the state’s Chief Medical Examiner determined that she died from multiple stab wounds.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Phillip Nash on May 21, charging him with theft by unauthorized taking for allegedly stealing his mother’s car, as well as an employer’s truck.
Nash was arrested in Emporia, Virginia, on May 21, and he waived extradition, arriving in New Hampshire Thursday night.
