LACONIA — When officials from the state Veterans of Foreign Wars organization locked the doors of the Franklin VFW earlier this week, it wasn’t because of that post’s bar, said Paul Lloyd, department adjutant for the NH VFW. It was for administrative shortcomings of that post’s leadership.
But the action brought to light a conflict within the organization. Should the posts have bars — which they call canteens — at all?
Lloyd said the statewide organization doesn’t take an official stance on the question, but one thing is clear: VFW posts with canteens appear to be relics of an earlier era. Of the 43 VFW posts in New Hampshire, 19 of them have canteens. And that number is slowly shrinking. Last fall Portsmouth’s VFW sold its building and shuttered its canteen, said Lloyd.
“We don’t have any posts that are looking to start a canteen. I’ve been involved statewide since 2007, [and] no post has started a canteen,” Lloyd said. “A lot of us have come to the realization that, if they’re not watched or managed properly, they can get out of control and the canteen runs the VFW, not the VFW running the canteen.”
In Laconia, though, new Post Commander Timm Grant and Chaplain Hillary Seeger say the canteen, now smoke-free and recently renovated, serves an important role for the post.
“What it does is there’s a lot of combat vets coming out, and you have a hard time discussing your experiences with civilian friends, family,” Grant said. The canteen gives veterans with battle experience a place to come and socialize, and build rapport with others who might have a similar experience.
Seeger has experienced exactly that, she said.
“I was sitting at the bar with someone who I didn’t know,” she said. The VFW canteen isn’t like going to a public bar, she said. At the canteen, she feels comfortable to arrive alone and strike up a conversation. “All of a sudden, he started talking.”
Just about every one of the VFW’s members have lost a friend in combat, said Seeger. And most of those saw the death — or deaths — firsthand. At the canteen, they will likely find someone who would listen.
And that — supporting veterans — is part of the organization’s mission, said Grant.
But the post’s mission is also to support the community and abide by the bylaws of the state and national organization. It’s possible, he allowed, for the canteen to overshadow a post’s stated mission.
“We’re not a bar,” insisted Grant. The VFW post is a veterans’ organization with lounge and a couple of pool tables. “If you’re coming to the VFW to drink, you’re coming for all the wrong reasons.”
Lloyd affirmed that the Laconia post is in good standing.
“We’re discouraging posts that are operating as a bar and not a VFW post. Laconia, for example, uses the proceeds from their canteen to do the mission of the VFW, community service, aid to veterans, things like that.”
On the other hand, he continued, “We have some VFWs that are operating more as a bar and not as a VFW post.”
When managed appropriately, the canteen can be a useful tool to the mission, Seeger said. Thanks to relationships built and forged in the canteen or across a pool table, fundraisers for scholarships or other initiatives have been more successful. And the canteen, with help from bingo, Keno and other lottery ticket sales, provides the revenue to support the post’s large Court Street building.
The post has a function hall that can hold 289 people and is used for weddings and concerts. Meeting rooms are used by the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Combat Warriors Motorcycle Club, each of which help draw younger veterans into the organization.
When those younger veterans feel they might need to talk to someone, they can come to the canteen, Grant said.
“It’s kind of like a therapy thing for us. I come here, I can discuss things on my mind. It gives you a place to go, you are around your type of people. It’s kind of like a military family,” said Grant.
“A lot of people come in by themselves and they build their support systems here,” Seeger said.
