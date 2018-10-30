LACONIA — Candidates for public office — both Republican and Democrat — said promoting economic opportunity and attracting younger people to the state are critical to central New Hampshire’s economic prosperity going forward.
Eighteen candidates, running for various offices representing Belknap County voters, took turns offering their ideas of how to promote economic development at a candidates’ forum Monday evening, organized by the Belknap Economic Development Council. All but two of the candidates who participated are running for seats in the state House of Representatives. Each candidate's time to speak was limited to three minutes during the forum moderated by BEDC Board Chairman Chris Kelly.
A number of the candidates said the lack of civility in much of today’s politics makes it harder for government officials and others to achieve goals, including economic development.
“People are not working together,” said state Rep. Charlie St. Clair, D-Laconia. “Drawing lines in the sand is not very productive.”
In a similar vein, Eliza Leadbeater, of Gilford, who is running for a seat in the state Legislature as an independent, said, “You can’t have economic development without working together.”
Addressing the region’s aging population was on the minds of most of the candidates.
“We need to get younger people here in New Hampshire,” said state Rep. Peter Spanos, R-Laconia. “We’re getting older and getting older quickly.”
Spanos, who serves on the panel that is working to come up with a plan for redeveloping the former Laconia State School property, said that initiative is one constructive effort to boost the area’s economy.
State Rep. Tim Lang, R-Tilton, noted that the prospect of higher pay in other states lures some younger people away. He used the example of his own daughter, who was offered a job in New Hampshire paying $45,000 a year, but chose instead to take a job in Florida where she could make $65,000.
Many of the candidates, including Spanos and Democrat Dorothy Piquardo of Gilford, noted the shortage of qualified help for the jobs that are already here. Those occupations include plumbers, electricians, and roofers, which pay well, Piquardo said.
Democrats Gail Ober, of Laconia, and Justin Borden, of Belmont, said the state needs to provide greater financial support to its public colleges and universities in order to bring down tuition costs for New Hampshire students.
Democrat Mason Donovan, who is running for the state Senate district which includes Laconia, Gilford, and Belmont, said he knows what businesses are looking for when they are thinking of expansion because he has built his own business and has worked with many businesses.
Other candidates who participated were Democrats Rosemary Uicker, of Gilford; Carlos Cardona, David Huot, and Philip Spagnuolo, all of Laconia; and George Condodemetraky, of Belmont; Republicans Frank Tilton and Steve Whalley, both of Laconia; Dennis Fields, of Sanbornton; Mike Sylvia, of Belmont; and George Feeney, of Alton — all running for state House — and Democrat Bill Whalen, of Sanbornton, who is running for Belknap County commissioner.
