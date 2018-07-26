MEREDITH — The effort to build a trail to provide access to the Hawkins Brook area has been hard at work behind the scenes since 2012. With the finish line in sight, the campaign is now turning to the public to help reach its goal.
The Hawkins Brook area is a large, diverse wetlands area that Meredith residents have probably driven past hundreds of times but never seen. The area lies east of Route 3 and west of Route 25, just south of Prescott Park and just north of Meredith Village Savings Bank and Hannaford Supermarket.
For the past six years, the town’s Pathways Committee has been exploring the idea of building a trail to provide access to the area. Now, as construction could begin in a few months, the committee has a plan for the trail, a new name for the trail and less than $100,000 left to raise.
The committee is looking to raise $493,000, which would include costs for construction and an endowment to provide for future maintenance. More than $400,000 has already been raised or pledged. Once constructed, the trail would be a town-owned facility.
Back when the committee was just beginning to consider the project, committee chair Andrea Bourn and another committee member decided they needed to see the area for themselves. So they drove to the back of the Meredith Village Savings Bank parking lot and began looking for a place to slip a couple of kayaks into Hawkins Brook. Sam Laverack, who was then president and CEO of the bank, came out to see what they were up to.
Ever since, Laverack has been an ardent supporter of the trail. When he retired, New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp – MVSB’s parent company, which Laverack was then leading as its president and CEO – honored him with a $200,000 gift in his name to the trail effort, and the project has since been known as the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook.
The Laverack Trail, as described in plans created by Vermont-based contractor Timber and Stone, will be five feet wide, fully accessible, and its 3,000-foot length will be mostly boardwalk. The trail will have trailheads at both the MVSB parking lot and at Prescott Park and, in between, there will be benches for rest and reflection and informational signs to provide education for young and old alike.
Significantly, the Laverack Trail will become a new, distinct element for the network of walkable pathways the committee has developed in town. The trail connects to another trail that leads from Prescott Park to the Inter-Lakes school campus, so students can access the wetlands without having to arrange for transportation or walk along a roadway. Tennis players could use the trail to walk to the village for an ice cream or a sandwich after their game, and boaters could walk from the town docks, through Hesky, and use the trail to explore the second-largest tributary to Meredith Bay.
Fundraising for the trail was kicked off by a grant from the state’s Bureau of Trails, with subsequent campaign contributions provided by local businesses – some of which have made significant donations. Local service clubs have pledged their support, and private gifts have added up to about $90,000.
If another $90,000 can be raised, the committee will have met its campaign goal and will then be able to solicit bids for construction. Bourn said she hoped to see some work done as early as this fall, and hoped it could be completed in time for next summer.
The committee will have an informational booth set up at the Meredith Fine Arts and Crafts Festival, Aug. 25 and 26, for people who want to learn more, or who want to drop off a check made out to Town of Meredith – HBNT. Those checks can also be mailed to 41 Main Street, Meredith, NH, 03253.
“We are thrilled to be able to provide this experience, in nature, right in the middle of the village,” said Carol Gerken, a committee member. She encouraged people to make donations at any level. “Everybody who wants to can be part of the project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.