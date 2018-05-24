LACONIA — The school district is proposing a budget of about $40 million, which would continue a pay-raise program that has helped retain and recruit teachers, Superintendent Brendan Minnihan said Wednesday.
“We have, at this point, four or five teachers who are leaving, but I don’t know of any teacher who is leaving because of money,” he said. “One is moving to Vermont, one to Ohio, one moving elsewhere in New Hampshire.
“On the recruitment side, I did meet with someone yesterday and when I looked at where they would be on our salary scale, it was $3,000 more than if they stayed in their current position.”
Last summer, the City Council approved a five-year contract that gives significant raises to teachers and ultimately will put them at or above the pay level of colleagues in nearby districts.
Many teachers were leaving for more money, or to be nearer to families or to retire. The district hired 30 new teachers this school year.
The school district needs a minimum increase of $850,000 in funding each year to make the contract work. In any year in which such an increase is not forthcoming, the contract would be subject to renegotiation.
The City Council also agreed to set up a $500,000 contingency fund, from the sale of city property, to provide extra money in a year in which there is not enough room under the property tax cap to provide the needed increase for schools.
Minnihan said the district will not have to tap the city fund this year. It has its own carryover fund of $300,000, of which it will withdraw $163,000 for the new budget for the 2018 fiscal year, which begins in July.
Under the current Laconia contract, pay for teachers ranges from $37,112 for a new teacher with a bachelor's degree to $74,950 for a teacher with a master's degree and 30 years of experience.
