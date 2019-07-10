LACONIA — Potential U.S. Senate candidate Bryant “Corky” Messner will be guest speaker at today's meeting of the Belknap County Republican Committee.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1670, at 143 Court St.
With the 2020 election now gaining a lot of attention, the committee is inviting a variety of candidates for office to appear in the coming months. Currently, there are three Republicans considering a run for U.S. Senate.
Messner, a West Point graduate, will share his background and his reasons for considering running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Democrat U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
Agenda items to be covered during the “business” portion of the meeting include the results of the annual Belknap County Cruise on the M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee; future fundraising events, and sub-committee reports regarding membership and town committees, with the focus on “ramping up” for the 2020 election.
Belknap County GOP meetings are open to all Republicans and like-minded Independents.
The committee encourages its members to continue to bring non-perishable food items for donation to local food pantries.
For more information, see www.BelknapCountyGOP.org or send an email to alan.glassman@gmail.com.
