LACONIA — The owners of the Granite State Music Hall are opening up a large sports bar underneath the performance venue, and they’re bringing in Zdeno Chára, captain of the Boston Bruins, for its debut.
Chára, Stanley Cup winner and six-time NHL All-Star, will be signing autographs at the basement space, which managing partner Bernie Goulet calls the “Underground Lounge,” beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 7. Tickets are required for the signing and are available at eventbrite.com, any remaining tickets will be available at the door.
Chára stands six feet, nine inches tall – seven feet with his skates on – and is the tallest person to ever play in the NHL. His slapshot has been recorded at 108 miles per hour, and he has a reputation as a punishing defenseman. He’s not just physically gifted, though. The native of the former Czechoslovakia speaks six languages, has a degree in financial planning and, during a hiatus from hockey due to an injury, earned a license to sell real estate in Massachusetts.
Goulet said he plans to bring similarly well-known New England athletes to Laconia every six to eight weeks.
“I’d like to bring the people up to the Lakes Region now,” he said. “They don’t come up to this area a lot, I think it’s going to be something special.”
Sunday’s event will also be the first time the Underground Lounge will be open to the public since Goulet and his partners took over the Main Street venue, formerly operated as the Whiskey Barrel.
The Underground Lounge will give the downtown a sports bar, Goulet said. The walls are decorated with autographed memorabilia, and there will be six pool tables and dart boards on one side of the centrally-located bar, on the other side a small stage and dance floor.
The larger Granite State Music Hall will be operated only when national acts are performing, Goulet said, while the Underground Lounge, which has a capacity of about 200 people, will have more regular hours.
“The bar downstairs will be open seven days a week,” Goulet said.
