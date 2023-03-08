Power Chord Christmas Carol

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative carolers practice their caroling preshow during the December run of "A Christmas Carol." (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Coming together as part of a group for the purpose of singing is a unique experience, according to Lorraine Barrows. She helped create that for the chorus members for Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s production of “A Christmas Carol” in December, and now the nonprofit theater organization is creating a long-term opportunity for people to join their voices in the creation of music.

That new opportunity is coming in the form of Power Chords, a new program created by the producers of Powerhouse, a program of the Belknap Mill and the community theater company of the Colonial Theatre. Power Chords is intended for adults who wish to exercise or improve their vocal skills while singing Broadway tunes as part of a chorus.

