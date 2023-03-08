LACONIA — Coming together as part of a group for the purpose of singing is a unique experience, according to Lorraine Barrows. She helped create that for the chorus members for Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative’s production of “A Christmas Carol” in December, and now the nonprofit theater organization is creating a long-term opportunity for people to join their voices in the creation of music.
That new opportunity is coming in the form of Power Chords, a new program created by the producers of Powerhouse, a program of the Belknap Mill and the community theater company of the Colonial Theatre. Power Chords is intended for adults who wish to exercise or improve their vocal skills while singing Broadway tunes as part of a chorus.
“It touches your soul, it brings light to your life,” Barrows said of choral singing.
Barrows, who has a professional background in voice instruction and musical theater directing, relocated from the Seacoast area to Laconia a little over a year ago, and quickly became involved with Powerhouse. She was recruited by Bryan and Johanna Halperin, who lead Powerhouse, to direct a chorus of singers as part of the holiday production of “A Christmas Carol,” singing traditional English carols during the Colonial production of the beloved Charles Dickens play.
When the show was over, the chorus members wanted to keep singing. And, it turned out, both the Halperins and Barrows had independently arrived at the same conclusion: Powerhouse should maintain a chorus as part of its operation.
“Johanna and I have always wanted to do something like this,” said Bryan, producer for Powerhouse. “Because what’s better than getting together and singing show tunes?”
Barrows found a receptive audience when she approached the Halperins about using the "Christmas Carol" chorus as a model for future uses. “One day we talked about it, and realized that we had the same idea,” Bryan explained.
To get Power Chords going, Barrows and the Halperins are asking interested people to register at belknapmill.org/powerchords by Wednesday, March 15. Those who sign up will receive a poll to see which weekly rehearsal times would be best, and the group will then start singing together at the Congregational Church in Laconia, which has offered a rehearsal space. No prior experience is necessary, and there won’t be any auditions.
Bryan said he hopes Power Chords will appeal to people who love Broadway songs, but can’t or don’t want to commit to taking an acting role in a musical play. Barrows said she wants participants who desire to improve their singing, but that singers of all ability are welcome, and encouraged, to join.
There’s only one defined short-term goal, and that’s for the group to develop two or three songs to perform on the Colonial stage during a fundraising event planned for Saturday, May 20. There aren’t any specific goals for after that date, but both the Halperins and Barrows have hopes for what Power Chords might become.
“We are hoping it will turn into a long-term chorus as another offering for the Lakes Region,” Barrows said. She envisions the group performing several times a year, whether in conjunction with Powerhouse productions or on their own. Performances might be at the Belknap Mill or Rotary Park, or they might visit area nursing homes or community centers.
“We’ve already been asked to provide music for next year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration,” Barrows said, adding that she hopes Power Chords will “be a community chorus that is available for entertainment and events, be part of the mainstream of the city.”
Bryan Halperin said he sees Power Chords as a chance to broaden the Powerhouse community, to provide a space for people who want to engage with the Broadway canon but without the intensity or pressure of an acting role.
“It’s a way for Powerhouse to reach out in a different way to the community,” Bryan said. He predicted that some singers will gain enough confidence in their abilities that they might audition for a role in a play. “There will be training, it will be a fun and supportive environment,” he said.
It turns out that Barrows and the Halperins aren’t the only ones who like the idea. They’ve been “shocked,” as Bryan put it, at how many people have already signed up. Nearly 50, as of Tuesday afternoon, with people from Concord to the northern Lakes Region, and as far away as western Maine, with ages from 20s to 70s.
It’s a large number, but there’s no need to impose a participation cap, Bryan said.
“If you sign up, and you are able to make the time we pick, you can do it,” Bryan said. “And if people find out 'It’s not for me,' that’s fine too, but we want to give people the opportunity to try it.”
“It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Barrows added.
