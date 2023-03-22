Paul Bemis

Paul Bemis, left, presents his case for eliminating the special property tax assessment for solar arrays during Bristol's March 18 town meeting in this video screenshot.

BRISTOL — A petitioned warrant article that would have provided a property tax exemption for those with solar arrays generated the most discussion during Bristol Town Meeting on March 18. After passing one amendment and rejecting another, voters ultimately decided they did not want any change in how solar systems are taxed.

In a decision that surprised everyone, there was a unanimous vote to accept the proposed operating budget of $8,357,652 after less than 15 minutes of discussion.

