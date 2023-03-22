BRISTOL — A petitioned warrant article that would have provided a property tax exemption for those with solar arrays generated the most discussion during Bristol Town Meeting on March 18. After passing one amendment and rejecting another, voters ultimately decided they did not want any change in how solar systems are taxed.
In a decision that surprised everyone, there was a unanimous vote to accept the proposed operating budget of $8,357,652 after less than 15 minutes of discussion.
“In all my years [as a moderator] I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” said Ned Gordon. “Now that is optimism!”
An article to set money aside in several capital reserve accounts did not pass as easily. Some residents questioned the wisdom of spending $195,000 toward future fire and highway equipment purchases in a year when debt payments on a new public safety building begin and inflation is posing a hardship for many people on fixed incomes.
Paul Manganiello’s amendment would have reduced the total set-aside from $379,000 to $184,000, but the measure failed on a voice vote.
An article to establish a new capital reserve fund for highway projects did not fare as well, failing on a 34-47 hand vote.
Voters did agree to spend $107,000 to provide radiant heating in the new public safety building. The project as presented last year included radiant heating, but when project bids came in much higher than the town’s appropriation, a traditional but less efficient heating system was substituted. The additional money will restore radiant heating which is expected to result in lower heating costs, although the selectboard was unable to provide a specific figure.
Solar exemption
Members of the Bristol Energy Committee led the petition drive to put the solar exemption on the warrant, arguing that an arbitrary assessment of $500 per panel is not fair or proportional. The selectboard argued that removing the special assessment on solar arrays would result in lost revenue that would force other taxpayers to pick up the difference.
Paul Bemis argued, “Solar is the lowest cost of energy that we could hope to have and it provides all of us a hedge against the rising cost of electricity and the rising cost of fossil fuel for heating ... so taxing it doesn’t make a lot of sense. It dis-incents the deployment of solar; that’s not good for us as a community.”
Unlike a new furnace, which is not directly taxed, solar arrays are taxed as separate structures. Assessors settled on a flat $500 per panel value as the simplest way to figure out the worth of solar configurations.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration’s Solar Energy Systems Exemption Report for 2020 lists 132 communities offering 3,628 solar exemptions, resulting in $1,403,325 in lost revenue. Among the communities that have adopted the exemption are Alton, Belmont, Campton, Center Harbor, Franklin, Gilmanton, Holderness, Meredith, Moultonborough, Ossipee, Plymouth, Rumney, Sanbornton, Sandwich, Tamworth, Thornton and Wolfeboro.
The “lost revenue” averages about $387 for each solar homeowner — money that the selectboard points out still has to be collected to cover town expenses. Under that argument, other taxpayers are subsidizing those who can afford to install solar installations.
Selectboard member Don Milbrand offered an amendment to grant a 50% exemption, explaining that it approximates the depreciation of value over a solar panel’s effective lifetime. The original article did not specify a percentage for the exemption.
Milbrand said he opposed any exemption, but that a 50% value would address the petitioners’ complaint about the assessment being arbitrary.
After that amendment passed, Bemis proposed a new amendment to set the exemption at 100%. He argued that “there is no evidence that solar increases the value of a property any more than there is evidence that a furnace increases the value of a property.”
James Caristi said passing the amendment would not necessarily mean assessing the property at a lower value. “This is really saying it just shouldn’t be separate from the appraisal; solar panels should be included in the appraisal, and by doing that, the value of that home may be higher. ... It’s really just removing the arbitrary nature of the calculation here.”
The amendment failed, followed by the defeat of the previously amended article providing a 50% exemption. The net effect leaves the separate assessment in place.
Radiant heat
There was general agreement that using radiant heat in the new public safety building would be more economical than trying to heat the vehicle bays with a traditional system, but no one could provide specific cost savings. The selectboard also did not have the specific costs for a traditional system and a radiant heat system, but said the $107,000 article represents the difference between those costs.
Radiant heat was to be built into the new public safety building approved at last year’s town meeting, but when the bids that came in were much higher than anticipated, the more expensive heating system was dropped to keep the costs within the amount approved by the voters. This year’s article would provide the money necessary to return to the original plan.
The town hopes to receive grants to help offset the cost, with the remainder coming from the year-end unassigned fund balance — money previously raised by taxation and not spent. The unassigned fund balance can be used to reduce taxation, so while approval of the article would not involve new taxation, it would reduce the amount available to lower tax bills.
Paul Regan said, “If we’re going to spend roughly $5 million on a new public safety building that’s going to last us, let’s do it right. Let’s put in the features that we think in the long term are best for the town.”
The article ultimately passed on a voice vote.
