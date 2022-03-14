BRISTOL — A change that the Democrat-controlled state legislature made two years ago was responsible for bringing to a close the debate over what to do about the Bristol police and fire stations. Voters on March 12 approved a plan to tear down the old police station and replace it with a public safety building on a 103-56 vote, meeting the new three-fifths requirement for approving large projects.
Until that change at the state level, there was a higher bar of two-thirds of votes cast to approve major projects during traditional town and school meetings. Without the change, it would have required 106 votes to pass the article, rather than the 96 required under the new rules.
The two-thirds rule first appeared when the legislature passed Senate Bill 2, the Official Ballot Act, which set a lower threshold for bodies adopting the provisions of that law. The legislature recently decided to make the two-thirds requirement apply to traditional meetings, as well. Now there is an effort in Concord to return to the two-thirds requirement.
Discussion on the public safety building lasted nearly an hour and a half as proponents pointed out the advantages of building new rather than making repairs to the old buildings, which date back more than five decades. The new building is designed to be energy-efficient, cutting heating and lighting bills by at least 50%. It also is designed to provide the space necessary for the larger fire trucks and ambulances that are coming out, with space for additional equipment if necessary.
The $4.9 million project involves tearing down the old police station, cutting into the hillside behind it, installing drainage to avoid increasing stormwater flow to the highway, and utilizing an adjacent lot that the town purchased a few years ago.
Police operations will have to be moved to substations, with agreements among surrounding law enforcement entities, until the new building is complete in the summer of 2023. One substation would be located in the already-crowded Bristol Fire Department.
An unrelated matter that nevertheless played into the discussion was Bristol’s now-delayed decision to extend sewer to Newfound Lake. Voters three years ago approved a $20 million sewer extension, and resident John Sellers attempted to introduce an amendment to the public safety building article that would require the selectboard to rescind that spending authority. Moderator Edward “Ned” Gordon ruled the amendment non-germane.
The selectboard had reduced the sewer project to a $16.9 million plan that would extend the sewer line on Lake Street by 5,000 feet, replace the Central Street pumping station, and upgrade 2,500 feet of the downtown force mains. At town meeting, some speakers suggested reducing it further to complete only the portions that could be done with grant funding.
Spending was a concern this year because not only were the public safety building and sewer extension project coming, but the operating budget reflected a 10.7% increase from last year. Total budget appropriations, however, were up $273,633, or 3.7%, and payments for the public safety building would not begin until next year.
Another concern was the amount being placed in capital reserve funds: $332,000. Although the article passed, several people questioned why the amounts were increasing at a time when regular spending also was increasing at a high rate.
In explaining why the budget committee had supported such a large increase in spending, Budget Committee Chair Charles Therriault said their priorities were safety and security. Noting the $2.3 million loss that the town of Peterborough experienced from hackers, he said enhancing cybersecurity was important.
The budget also has money to increase video surveillance and adequately staff the town.
It was in light of those budget increases that three of the five budget committee members did not recommend approval of the public safety building. Don Milbrand, chair of the Bristol selectboard, urged passed of the public safety building, calling it “now or never.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.