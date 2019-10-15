BRISTOL — Today marks the start of a week-long move from the Bristol Municipal Building on Lake Street to the new Town Hall at 5 School Street.
All administrative offices, including the town clerk/tax collector, land use/health, welfare, finance/human resources, Bristol Media/TV, and town administrator/executive assistant, will be closed for business during the transition.
The Bristol Police Department will remain at the 230 Lake St. location.
Renovations to School Street location — formerly the offices of Newfound Family Practice, a branch of LRGHealthcare — were wrapping up on Tuesday, with the highway department placing a new flagpole in front of the building. The Town Hall will open on Thursday, Oct. 24, and there will be a grand opening ceremony with a 10 a.m. flag-raising on Saturday, Oct. 26. Volunteers will lead tours of the building between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
There will be two entrances to the new Town Hall. The entrance on the right will provide access to the town clerk/tax collector, with two windows for handling bill-paying, automobile registrations, and town stickers.
The door on the right also leads to the main meeting room where selectmen and other boards will be able to meet, accommodating 40-50 people.The room includes a large-screen television that can be used to display items on members’ laptops as well as architectural drawings and graphs. The room also has teleconferencing capabilities, and built-in cameras for Bristol videos.
Several smaller meeting rooms also will be available for town business.
The left door of the new Town Hall will serve those seeking assistance with land use, assessing, and permits. That entrance also serves the second-floor offices of the town administrator, finance, and human resources.
During the move, the administrative offices will have no telephone or email services except by chance, but there is a payment portal on the town’s website, www.townofbristolnh.org, for those needing to do business with the town during that period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.