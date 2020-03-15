The Bristol Police Department is limiting face-to-face interactions when possible, asking people to call the police station rather than walk in for non-emergency matters. The department also will not be taking walk-in fingerprints or responding to VIN checks, Police Chief James McIntire said on the department’s Facebook page.
“If it is determined that a response by an officer is warranted please understand that they are to keep a ‘safe distance and unlikely to shake hands, etc.,” he wrote. “Rest assured that we are here for you, as you would expect…. The only thing we are temporarily changing is the manner in which we provide our services not the quality of the services we provide.”
