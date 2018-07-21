BRISTOL — An attempted traffic stop by Bristol police turned into a 25-minute chase that resulted in the arrest of a Massachusetts fugitive on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
In addition to citing him as a fugitive, police have charged Joseph H. Buckley, 56, of 37 Bay St., Hull, Massachusetts, with felony reckless conduct, possession of narcotic drugs, felony reckless conduct, simple assault of a police officer, two counts of disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and driving after his license had been revoked.
Police Chief James Mcintire said a Bristol officer working the midnight shift saw Buckley’s 2006 Ford Fusion make a U-turn on Route 3-A and turn onto West Shore Road in the early-morning hours on Thursday. The vehicle seemed “very erratic and jerky,” and the officer pulled behind it and noticed that the rear license plate light was not working. He activated his emergency lights and the vehicle slowly came to a stop across from the Mayhew Program office.
The driver reportedly gave a false name which did not come up when the officer did a records check.
The officer reported that a female passenger who started to get out of the vehicle fell to the ground, and the operator drove away, leading to a pursuit by the cruiser while the officer called for backup. Police later interviewed the woman, but she is facing no charges, Mcintire said.
The fleeing car headed toward downtown Bristol, then took various side streets and eventually returned to West Shore Road and headed into Camelot Acres. At that point, an officer from the Franklin Police Department and off-duty Bristol officer joined in the pursuit which continued until the car crashed into a woodpile in a private yard within the Camelot Acres development.
The driver attempted to flee on foot, but police subdued him and took him into custody. At one point, Buckley attempted to head-butt an officer, leading to the simple assault and resisting arrest charges.
Buckley allegedly admitted to possessing narcotics and police seized a white, powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and sent to a laboratory for positive identification.
Police learned that that there were felony warrants against Buckley from Hull and Hingham, Massachusetts, for a similar pursuit in their jurisdictions.
Buckley declined bail and was held at the Grafton County Department of Corrections facility awaiting arraignment in Grafton County Superior Court. He later was arraigned on the fugitive from justice charge in the Franklin circuit court and was ordered held without bail.
Mcintire said that, once the local charges have been made it through New Hampshire courts, Buckley faces extradition to Massachusetts on those charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.