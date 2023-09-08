BRISTOL — The steering committee for the three towns considering withdrawal from the Newfound Area School District are not looking for clean break, according to the school board’s transitional planning committee.

Kimberly Bliss and Jason Mahoney, reporting on their meeting with the steering committee, said representatives of Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron have asked Newfound to consider drafting agreements that would allow the potential special-purpose school district to obtain special education, food service, curriculum, transportation and other administrative services through the Newfound district.

