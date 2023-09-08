BRISTOL — The steering committee for the three towns considering withdrawal from the Newfound Area School District are not looking for clean break, according to the school board’s transitional planning committee.
Kimberly Bliss and Jason Mahoney, reporting on their meeting with the steering committee, said representatives of Bridgewater, Groton and Hebron have asked Newfound to consider drafting agreements that would allow the potential special-purpose school district to obtain special education, food service, curriculum, transportation and other administrative services through the Newfound district.
“They were just asking if we were interested in discussing it,” Bliss told the school board at its Aug. 28 meeting.
Mahoney said the tuition agreement with the Hill School District could serve as a model, but the three towns are asking for services beyond what Newfound offers to Hill.
“I think the idea was to see if we would be willing to go down that path and decide what all those agreements would look like in totality,” Mahoney said.
House Bill 349, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed earlier this month, allows the three towns to vote on whether to withdraw from Newfound at their town meetings in March 2024. To pass, all three towns would have to agree to leave the school district and form their own special-purpose school district.
As originally drafted, the legislation would have given town representatives as many as four years to decide how they would want to reconfigure the Bridgewater-Hebron Village School from its current five grades to six, eight, or even 12 grades, and what agreements they might want to enter into with other school district for services they would not be able to provide themselves. Those questions have to be answered before the issue of withdrawal goes before the voters.
A senate amendment supported by the Newfound Area School Board shortened the period for working out the details to a mere seven months. The board wanted a shorter timeframe because the decision would affect its plans for potential building projects to address space and safety problems at the Bristol, Danbury and New Hampton elementary schools. Not knowing how many students the district will be serving — especially with the Hill School District considering joining — makes it impossible to determine the appropriate size and number of schools, they said.
It may be because of the shortened time to come up with a plan for voters that the steering committee has chosen not to look at options with other school districts. Bliss said the committee made it clear: “They want to create a newer model and not exactly mirror what we’re doing now.”
Currently, Bridgewater and Hebron, which formed the Bridgewater-Hebron Village District to build and maintain an elementary school, lease the school to the Newfound Area School District for $1 a year, and Newfound provides the curriculum and teaching staff.
Bliss said the steering committee also wants to honor existing teacher contracts, but because they would have a separate school district, they would have to negotiate their own contracts.
“That’s up to them, at their prerogative,” Bliss commented.
Both school board representatives said they couldn't address requests the whole board should decide, and perhaps setting up a larger committee would be appropriate.
School Board Chair Melissa Suckling of Danbury suggested holding a “community work session” to “get the temperature” of the four remaining towns in the district as to whether they should explore providing services to departing towns.
“The four towns that are not being entertained in this potentially have a financial impact on this,” Suckling said. “I think it behooves us to invite the selectboards from those four towns to potentially have a representative involved.
"It’s bigger than just a quick, easy decision.”
School Board member Britta Matthews of Groton commented, “I think it would be beneficial to at least start the conversations and see, because there is so many unknowns. Even as a Groton resident, there are still unknowns of what this would look like, and the information that was given on Wednesday night [Aug. 23] was not exactly ... there was nothing that I heard that was unique to the building of this [school administrative unit].”
Mahoney said a lot of people were under the impression the steering committee also would be looking at other school districts as possible places to send students.
“I don’t know if they had reached out and then doubled back,” he said. “Now, it’s very clear that that’s not the direction they moving, and that they want to keep the relationship [with Newfound].”
Mahoney said he brought up the question, “Wouldn’t it be your due diligence to pursue those options as a potential, maybe a savings for those three towns?”
Board member Tom Edwards of Hebron said, if Newfound is willing to offer those services, it would be helping those looking to withdraw from the district.
New Hampton’s representative, Nathan Saler, said, “I wonder, if we did that, how would that affect the school board? Is that benefiting the school district as a whole, or is that just benefiting those three towns?”
The board ultimately decided to hold a listening session at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, to hear from the public, and to make a decision on whether to work on draft agreements at the board’s next meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 25.
