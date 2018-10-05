LACONIA — The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region received a healthy vote of support from the local community on Tuesday, when the people in attendance at the second annual Champions for Kids Breakfast reached into their collective pocket and pulled out more than $100,000.
That money will help ensure that every kid from Laconia, Belmont or Gilford who wants to go to the Boys and Girls Club after school will be able to, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.
“We never cap it,” said Chris Emond, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central New Hampshire, which includes the Laconia site. There’s no budgetary limit to how much the club gives out in scholarships, he said. “It would be hard to call ourselves a Boys and Girls Club if we operated any other way.”
The breakfast, held on Tuesday morning, Oct. 2, at the Margate Resort, drew 178 people. The attendees were invited to listen to presentations about the organization, including from the local club’s Youth of the Year, Maddy McLelland. More than half those in attendance chose to donate.
“When we’re inviting people, we try to make it as clear as we can to that you will be asked to give a gift (but) you don’t have to,” Emond said. All those in attendance had already given their time and attention to learn about the organization, he noted. “That is valuable in and of itself… ultimately, it does translate to more support.”
A growing club
The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region has been at its permanent location on North Main Street for about five years, though the local club traces its roots back to several years prior.
Attendance at the club, which has recently added an evening meal, mentoring and a preschool program, is markedly up this year. Between 100 and 110 children spend their afternoons at the club, which Emond said is up by about 30 over last year.
But it’s not the stability of location. Emond has seen successful clubs operated out of park shelters, church basements and grange halls.
“As important as buildings are, if you don’t have people that kids are comfortable to see, they’re not coming back,” Emond said. To put it another way, “I’ve never had an alumnus tell me, ‘That building was awesome.’” Instead, they speak about the mentors.
“Jim Holmes has built a great team of people that get kids to keep wanting to come back.”
Inspiring support
Branch Manager of the Laconia club, James Holmes, said that the broad and generous support from the local community is a source of encouragement for him and his staff.
“It’s inspiring to know that people are appreciative of what we do, because the staff here, we work really hard and with a lot of challenging kids and challenging circumstances… To know that we can go out in the community and get that support back is inspiring,” Holmes said, adding that those dollars raised will keep the club open for the kids that need it most. Many of the children who attend the club can pay the full fee, but a significant percentage receive a range of help, from a partial discount to no cost at all.
“We have a lot of low-income, high-risk kids, we have to do everything we can to get those kids in,” Holmes said.
