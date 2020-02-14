As the restoration of the Colonial Theatre continues, a video documentary is being produced to record the various phases of the year-long project. The documentary will cost about $10,000, with all of the money expected to come from private donations. This week the City Council voted to accept a $2,500 donation from Bonnette, Page & Stone, the general contractor for the project. The Enablement Group, a Laconia-based content management firm whose services include editing and archiving photos and videos, has been contracted to create the video.
City accepts donation of land in Weirs Beach
The City Council voted to authorize the city to purchase land off Hilliard Road in Weirs Beach which will be placed in conservation. The 3.1 acre parcel has no frontage on any city street. Property owner Rusty Bertholet offered to donate the land to the city’s Conservation Commission. The land, which is valued at $13,400, has been contributing $278 a year in tax revenue.
Downtown to be surveyed about parking
Ward 6 City Councilor Tony Felch will be reaching out to downtown businesses and property owners for their views regarding parking regulations and the possibility of levying parking fees. Councilor David Bownes announced Felch’s involvement in the issue during Monday’s council meeting. Last month Bownes, who chairs the council’s Government Operations Committee, urged the council to take a position on whether to pursue the idea of charging for downtown parking. Bownes said he hoped the committee (Felch and Councilor Bruce Cheney are the other members) could meet to discuss the matter on March 9.
Sledding party now set for 28th
The city sledding party has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 28. It will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the sledding hill at the end of South Street. The party had been scheduled for Jan. 31, but was postponed because of a lack of snow. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their sleds and dress appropriately for cold weather. There will be a bonfire, and hot chocolate will be provided.
Program to focus on city’s neighborhoods
The public is encouraged to attend an interactive program which will focus on the distinctive features of the city’s various neighborhoods. The conversation, called “Getting to Know Your Neighborhood,” is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Laconia Community Center, 306 Union Ave. The free event will consist of roundtable discussions, break-out groups and mapping exercises. The program will also be broadcast live on Lakes Region Public Access.
Parking on sidewalks not allowed
The Public Works Department is reminding city motorists that they cannot park or block city sidewalks. The department will notify police whenever they see a vehicle parked on the sidewalk. If it is late at night during a snowstorm, the owner could be awakened by a police dispatcher or officer asking that the car be moved, or the car could be ticketed or, even worse, towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.