MEREDITH — A Meredith toddler is recovering after being bitten by a rabid fox over the weekend.
Three-year-old Dominic Paul was bitten on the arm when he was attacked by a gray fox early Saturday afternoon while playing in the woods behind the Red Gate Village apartment complex off Red Gate Lane where he lives, his father, Nick Patrice, said Monday.
Dominic was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital where he received a rabies shot, Patrice said.
Patrice said Dominic came back to the apartment immediately after being bitten and told his mother, Angela Paul, what had happened.
The animal was found Saturday evening near Water Street — a short distance from the apartment complex — and was shot dead by a Meredith police officer. State Conservation Officer Joe Canfield said the animal tried to bite the leg of a man on Water Street. Moments later a Meredith police officer happened by the scene and the animal was put down shortly afterward, Canfield said.
The determination that the fox was rabid was made at the state Department of Public Health lab where the animal's carcass was taken Sunday, said Canfield.
This makes the second time in a month that a rabid animal was killed in the Lakes Region. On May 24 a coyote was shot dead on Mount Major when the animal charged Conservation Officer Ron Arsenault.
Canfield said such encounters are not uncommon at this time of year because wildlife are more active and people spend more time outside.
"People shouldn't be any more concerned than usual about encountering a rabid animal," he said.
Rabies is spread by the saliva of animals who have the rabies virus. The fox contracted the disease after being bitten by another rabid animal, said Canfield. He noted that, unlike other animals who are prone to carry rabies, gray foxes become particularly aggressive when they get the disease.
Dominic’s father said his son will need to have two more rabies shots, but he said the boy was otherwise feeling fine.
“Like most boys (it is just) a little scratch and they’re good to go,” he said.
A rabid fox bit a 3-year-old boy in the woods behind the Red Gate Village apartments in Meredith, above, Saturday afternoon. The fox was killed several hours later and the boy is in the midst of a series of rabies shots. (Michael Mortensen/Laconia Daily Sun)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.