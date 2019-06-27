TILTON — The latest Tilton resident to be presented a Boston Post Cane, traditionally given to a town’s eldest resident, isn’t even the oldest person in her family.
Cecile Robert, born on Valentine’s Day in 1928, is 91 years old. She became the town’s most senior resident when 96-year-old Rhonda Crowell, the previous Boston Post Cane recipient, moved to Concord. Robert has an older sister, Theresa Vary, who will turn 105 in September.
Robert was born in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, and it was love that brought her to Tilton. She was visiting relatives in the Lakes Region when she met Armand Robert. They were married 69 years ago, when Cecile became a Tilton resident.
Armand was a salesman, and Cecile found work at Beede Electric in Penacook. The Roberts had two daughters.
Robert was presented with a replica of the Boston Post Cane during lunch at the Tilton Senior Center on Wednesday. And she will be riding in a red convertible during the Tilton-Northfield Old Home Day Parade on Saturday.
“It’s quite an honor,” to receive the Boston Post Cane, Robert said.
A century and a decade
The first Tilton resident to receive the Boston Post Cane, was Joseph L. Thompson, in 1909. That year, a century and a decade ago, was when the New England tradition of honoring each town’s most aged resident, started.
According to the Boston Post Cane Information Center, the tradition was started by Edwin A. Grozier, publisher of the Boston Post newspaper. On Aug. 2, 1909, he sent 700 gold-headed ebony canes out to towns across New England, with the request that it be given to the oldest male citizen in that town.
In 1930, eligibility for the cane was expanded to include women.
Though the Boston Post folded in 1957, the tradition Grozier started 110 years ago continues in many towns throughout the Lakes Region and New England.
