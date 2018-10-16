LACONIA — William Bolton, a retired state employee and chairman of the Plymouth Select Board, talks about public health, education and broadband as he goes door-to-door asking for votes in his Democratic campaign to unseat one-term Republican state Sen. Bob Giuda.
Bolton is running in state Senate District 2, which includes Plymouth, Rumney, Holderness, Ashland, Center Harbor, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Meredith and Tilton, among other towns.
In his 30-year career with the state, Bolton, who holds a bachelor’s degree in marine biology, worked in the State Public Health Labs, then oversaw the Certificate of Need Program before becoming state registrar and director of the Division of Vital Records Administration.
He and his wife, Denise, raised their four children in Plymouth. He likes to ski and hike. He says he wants to make his community “a better place through legislative service.”
In his Sept. 19 campaign finance filing, the latest available, he lists $60,487 in total receipts, mostly from individual contributors. That’s about $11,000 more than Giuda lists on his filing.
After retiring from employment with the state, Bolton worked as an information technology contractor and learned the importance of rolling out expanded broadband and cell phone service. He said more expansion is needed.
“Broadband is a quality of life issue,” he said in an interview with The Laconia Daily Sun. “It also is important for economic development and safety.”
He said businesses are being discouraged from investing in the region due to a lack of reliable internet service.
Bolton objects to school voucher legislation that would allow parents to help defray tuition costs at private and religious schools with a portion of the money that would otherwise go to educate their children in public schools.
“I don’t want to redirect public money to private schools,” he said. “This is legislation that frequently comes up and is one of the reasons I am running.”
He also favors continuation of expanded Medicaid in New Hampshire and wants to get elected to make sure efforts to cut back on the system are not successful.
“I want to make sure it is going to be continued,” he said. “Now there is a work requirement and that’s not a bad thing. Over 3,000 people in my district currently use Medicaid and I don’t want to jeopardize that. It is also an important tool in fighting opioid-addicted behavior.
“I have never relied on Medicaid, but I want to make sure those who need it are not left out in the cold.”
He objects to cuts state lawmakers have made to the business profits tax and the business enterprise tax at a time when property taxes have been increasing for many New Hampshire residents.
“No New Hampshire business actually asked for these reductions,” he said. “What businesses have been asking for are infrastructure improvements and job training.
“Reduction of those taxes primarily benefit out-of-state businesses like Amazon and Walmart. I would rescind those reductions and bring back $100 million now going to out-of-state corporations and use the money for workforce training and infrastructure improvements.”
He said his Select Board recently had to increase property taxes by $4 per $1,000 of assessed valuation in order to keep up with rising costs facing the city.
“This costs some people $500 to $1,000 a year,” he said. “Many people don’t have the money to move and don’t have the money to stay.
“When I’m a senator, I want to make sure that towns get the shared revenue they need to survive.”
He said lack of state support is harming school districts at a time when many politicians are talking about how well the state is doing financially.
"They are tooting their horn about the budget, the Rainy Day Fund, but we are not one of the towns that is benefitting,” he said. “I’m not sure where it is focused. It’s a loose argument.”
