LACONIA — A man who was found dead on Middle Route in Gilmanton on Saturday has been identified as a 52-year-old Laconia resident.
New Hampshire State Police identified the man as Leonard W. McCassie Jr., of 10 Arch Street.
An autopsy was performed Sunday and the state Medical Examiner’s office said the cause of McCassie’s death is pending the results of toxicology tests.
The Gilmanton Fire Department, Belmont Police Department, and New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit assisted local police.
