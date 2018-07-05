WOLFEBORO — YMCA Camp Belknap had some specific goals in mind when ordering two sailboats for their campers to crew.
The boats had to be safe, stable and big enough to accommodate a gaggle of young men and their gear. Also, for those times when the wind dies out, they had to be capable of being rowed.
The 115-year-old camp found what it wanted 3,175 miles away in the Drascombe Longboat, which is built in Nether Wallop (population 876), Hampshire, England.
After a trip by ship, train and truck, containers holding the 21-foot boats arrived at the camp near Wolfeboro in April.
Tom Wraight, communications manager and sailing trips director, said the ability to row such boats is not a common feature, but was an important consideration.
“We lose winds and end up floating and sitting in the middle of The Broads all day,” he said.
The boats have three sails, the main, the mizzen and the jib.
“The mizzen helps make it very responsive when steering,” Wraight said.
The camp opted not to put an outboard motor on the boats.
“We are sailing them," Wraight said. "The next best step is rowing. We want the kids involved in the process of manning the boats, sailing or rowing, and not just relying on a motor in non-emergency situations.”
Three pairs of oars are stored in the boat at the feet of the campers. Seats and oarlocks are nearby.
Wind and oars are just the sort of old-time power sources that fit in nicely at the low-tech camp, which dates to the time of ice houses and horse-drawn carriages.
Face-to-face contact is encouraged and campers are told to leave their electronic devices home.
“It’s a challenge our staff buys into as well,” he said. “We want to get back to basics, be in the woods, be with the boys.”
The campers, boys ages 8 to 16, sail to overnight campouts along Lake Winnipesaukee. They also do day trips.
“The campers act as deckhands,” Wraight said. “We’ll bring up to eight campers and one staff member. We divide up the jobs.”
Wraight was himself a camper here for four summers and has now been on the staff for 14 years. He helped put together the longboats when they arrived in April.
“The hulls were all assembled, but the boats had to be set up. We had to hoist the mast. They were pretty much ready to go, but in reading instructions, there were a few challenges in understanding British terminology, the Queen’s English versus American English.
Sharon Geary-Harwood, managing director at Drascombe, likes the idea that boats built in Hampshire, England, are now operating in New Hampshire, USA.
The company has sold about 200 boats to customers in the United States.
Her company builds about eight new boats a year. Each takes about seven weeks to construct. It also refurbishes the boats, which start at about $25,000.
She said the boats, which require only a foot of water with the centerplate and rudder up, are of a brand that has been around for 50 years.
“The three tan sails are one of the distinctive marks of the Drascombe boats and they are well admired,” she said.
