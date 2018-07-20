LACONIA — The Lakes Region is experiencing one of the busiest boating seasons in recent memory.
“It’s the busiest I’ve seen in the last 8-10 years,” said Captain Tim Dunleavy of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol, the state agency that monitors boating activity on all New Hampshire lakes.
He said that activity was especially intense on Lake Winnipesaukee during the first two weeks of July, which coincided with an extended spell of hot and humid weather.
“It seemed like everyone who had a boat had the same idea – get out on the water and get some relief from the heat,” said Dunleavy.
He said that Winnipesauke isn’t the only lake with a lot of boat traffic these days. “We’re seeing the same thing on Squam, Winnisquam, Newfound and Lake Ossipee,” he said.
Bruce Wright of Irwin Marine in Laconia – which also operates Mountain View Yacht Club in Gilford – said he is seeing the same high level of activity.
“It’s been exceptional so far this year. After a slow start we were so busy the first two weeks of July that it was unbelievable.”
Wright said that Irwin Marine, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, has seen an uptick in all phases of its business, from sales and rentals to valet service and boat repairs.
He said that the long range forecast of continued hot weather bodes well for the future.
“We’ve already had a great start to the summer and it looks like it’s going to continue to be a very busy time for us,” said Wright.
Brad Jeffries of Sports and Marine Parafunalia in Gilford, said he hasn’t experienced anything like this summer in recent years.
He sells all kinds of boating equipment and accessories as well as water skis and kayaks.
“A lot of our customers are telling us they just bought a new boat and want to outfit it. That shows how strong boat sales have to be so far this year,” said Jeffries, who added that a strong economy as well as the hot weather are key factors.
’”It’s all about the weather. When it’s hot like this people want to get out and enjoy the water,” Jeffries said. “We were so busy the first week of July that both of our parking lots were filled all day long.”
His company bills itself as the largest water ski dealer in New England and he’s seeing lots of customers from the Squam Lake, Newfound and Sunapee areas.
Don Thurston of Thurston Marina on the Weirs Channel says it’s been a good year for his family’s business.
“We’re at least on par with last year’s sales despite the slow start. There’s a big demand for our rentals and our gas dock has been really busy,” Thurston said.
“When it’s hot like this people just can’t wait to get out on the lake. We help our rental customers by offering the test that allows them to get a 14-day temporary boating license they need for any boat with more than 25 horsepower,” he said.
Thurston’s also provides its customers access to the lake on their own time frame by setting up customer boats on trailers so that the boat owner can decide when to put the boat in and when to take it out.
“We have eight acres here and the customer is his own valet,” Thurston said.
An ongoing problem for all marinas on the lake, he said, is the lack of available boat slips and he wondered how that affects decisions by boaters on what lake they want to use.
The Marine Patrol related that 85,000 boats have been registered in New Hampshire so far this year and expects that registrations will reach 95,000 by the end of the year.
Dunleavy said former Marine Patrol Director Dave Barrett used to estimate that half of all the registered boats were from Lake Winnipesaukee.
