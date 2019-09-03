LACONIA — Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, will appear in a town hall meeting at the Belknap Mill at 1 p.m. Friday.
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m., and organizers ask people wishing to attend to RSVP on his campaign website.
Also on Friday he will hold a town hall meeting in New Castle at 4:45 p.m.
On Saturday, he is to attend the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention in Manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.