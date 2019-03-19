LACONIA — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, now in the midst of his debut campaign swing in the Granite State, will make an appearance in Laconia on Thursday.
O’Rourke will be at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters coffee house starting at 2:20 p.m., Carlos Cardona, chairman of the Laconia Democratic Party, said Tuesday afternoon.
O'Rourke, a former Texas congressman, arrived in New Hampshire on Tuesday evening for an appearance at Keene State College. He has plans to hold events in each of the state’s counties by the time he leaves on Thursday, his campaign said.
O’Rourke will make the fifth Democratic presidential hopeful to visit Laconia since the first of the year.
Those who have already made campaign stops are U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang. U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who for two months weighed a possible presidential bid, appeared in the city in February, but earlier this month announced he would not be seeking the presidency.
Cardona said seven other Democratic candidates are scheduled to come to Laconia over the next two months, but he was unable to release any details until the candidates’ campaigns made the appearances official.
