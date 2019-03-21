LACONIA — Wrapping up a two-day, 10-county tour through New Hampshire, Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke packed so many people into Wayfarer Coffee Roaster that the fire chief paid a visit to ensure safety.
His voice seeming slightly hoarse, the former Texas congressman stood on an equipment case in the coffee shop to push for a $15 minimum wage, immigration reform, paid family leave and better mental health services, while criticizing laws that disenfranchise voters and throwing a jab at President Donald Trump.
“We live in a country where in some states like mine, the largest provider of mental health care services is the county jail system and that our fellow Americans– sometimes with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or depression – literally get arrested on purpose to be able to get the care that they can only receive in a jail cell at extraordinary expense to us as taxpayers and those lucky enough to have health insurance who will continue to see their premiums continue to rise,” he said.
O’Rourke said some immigration policies have visited “unimaginable cruelty and torture on our fellow human beings.”
He called out policies that have separated parents from their children after long journeys to flee violence in their home countries.
“When we have a president who describes Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, who wants to ban all Muslims from this country, who calls Klansmen, white Supremacists and Nazis ‘very fine people,’ there are practices and policies that follow,” O’Rourke said.
He said the democratic process is disrupted and the power of corporations, special interests and political action committees is magnified, when voter ID laws and gerrymandered congressional districts tamp down turnout.
O’Rourke said pollution, included fouled drinking water, is a major problem that is exacerbated when people appointed at places such as the Environmental Protection Agency do not believe in the mission of their own organization.
He said climate change is an existential threat and called for switching from a fossil fuel-based economy to one based on renewable energy such as wind and solar.
“We should not continue to subsidize the extraction of natural resources that are these fossil fuels that contribute to the greenhouse gases that we are emitting that are literally cooking this planet, and if we allow it to continue in the current trajectory it will cook us to death, the future generations that follow us,” he said.
“I hate to put it in those stark terms but that is exactly what the scientists say is going to come unless we take action right now.”
He said he doesn’t want to miss reaching potential voters and that is why he visited all 254 counties in Texas during a campaign for U.S. Senate in which he lost a competitive race to Republican incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz.
“You cannot be too red, too rural, too blue, too urban for us to show up and to listen from you and to learn from you and to have a better prospect of winning your vote and delivering for your town and your family once in a position of public trust,” he said.
“That’s the way we are running this campaign, no PACs, no lobbyists, just human beings, our fellow Americans.”
A receptive crowd of a couple hundred people overflowed the coffee shop and interrupted him several times with loud applause.
Not everyone was impressed.
Sean McGuire, 55, a longtime Laconia resident, said there was a lot of “fluff” in the speech.
“Personally, I don’t agree with Trump on most things,” McGuire said. “He’s sometimes very juvenile, but policywise I do. Like talk about immigration, it’s got to be legal versus illegal, everybody has got to be aware there is a distinction between the two and they don’t do that.
“A lot of things sound wonderful, but you can’t fund it with nobody paying into the system. There are too many people wanting with their hands out and not putting enough in and that goes for Social Security.”
Ed Friedrich, 72, of Belmont, said he felt that O’Rourke did not dodge major issues, but said he would like to hear more about the nation’s budget deficit.
“I feel that down the road in the future, when he’s talking about our children and grandchildren, the deficit that we currently have, and God knows how high it will be in another two years when he or whoever inherits it, how are we ever going to get out of it without decimating all of the social services programs,” Friedrich said.
The crowd at the campaign event grew so large that somebody notified the fire department.
Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said he arrived as the event was just about to break up and advised management that people should be encouraged to leave after it concluded.
