LACONIA — A Belmont woman who caused a fracas over a DWI arrest pleaded guilty to one of three charges in court Thursday.
Tracey Duggan, 48, 300 Hurricane Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty to one count of resisting arrest and was fined $620. The fine was suspended on condition of one year’s good behavior. She pleaded not guilty to the second count of resisting arrest and Circuit Court Judge Michael Garner placed the charge on file without a finding, again on condition of one year’s good behavior. A third charge of obstruction of government administration was dismissed by the prosecution
The charges against Duggan stemmed from the arrest of her sister, Stacey Converse, for DWI after an accident on April 21 on Route 106 in front of the Penguin Mart convenience store.
According to court documents, Duggan arrived on the accident scene as police were attempting to arrest Converse and tussled with two Belmont Police officers in an effort to prevent them from effecting the arrest.
Converse was sentenced on the DWI charge last month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.