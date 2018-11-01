By THOMAS P. CALDWELL, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
BELMONT — The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration has set the town’s 2018 property tax rate at $29.25 per $1,000 of net assessed valuation. That represents a 21-cent (0.71 percent) drop from the 2017 rate of $29.46, but is 42 cents (1.46 percent) higher than the 2016 rate of $28.83.
Meanwhile, the town’s net assessed property valuation has increased by $8,895,535, or 1.49 percent, over the last two years, and by $4,011,604 (0.67 percent) since last year.
That means that a hypothetical $200,000 home that paid $5,766 in taxes in 2016 might be valued at $202,980 today, and would have a tax bill of $5,937.17. This illustration does not take into account the new construction that contributes to the town’s net assessed valuation, and individual properties values would vary, based on the type of structure, location, and other factors.
The municipal tax rate is $9.48 per $1,000, a decrease of 5 cents (0.52 percent) from 2017, and is down 7 cents (0.73 percent) from the 2016 tax rate.
The county tax rate is $1.47 per $1,000, a 17 cent (13.08 percent) increase from 2017, and is 6 cents (4.26 percent) higher than the 2016 rate.
The state education tax rate is $2.33 per $1,000, a 20-cent (7.91 percent) decrease from last year, but equal to the 2016 rate.
The local education tax rate is $15.97, a 13-cent (0.81 percent) decrease from the 2017 rate, but 43 cents (2.77 percent) higher than the 2016 rate.
