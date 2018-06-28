LACONIA — A Belmont selectman charged with two other men for their alleged roles in a fracas following a road rage incident is pleading not guilty to the charge against him. His two co-defendants, meanwhile, are scheduled to be arraigned today.
Jonathan Pike, 70, of 83 Dutile Road, Belmont, is charged with simple assault following an April 19 confrontation at the Dunkin’ Donuts shop at 369 South Main St., Laconia.
Pike’s attorney Matt Lahey said Tuesday that his client was pleading not guilty and that the necessary documents would be filed with the Fourth Circuit Court-District Division-Laconia.
Alan Young, 60, of 55 Brown Hill Road, Belmont, and David A. Hodges Jr., 52, of 129 West Salisbury Road, Salisbury, are due to be arraigned today, also on charges of simple assault.
According to Laconia police, the victim of the assault was Ian Burns, 33, of Gilmanton.
Burns was driving a pickup truck that allegedly sped into the breakdown lane on Route 106 in Belmont and passed several vehicles. Belmont police were notified and Laconia police were alerted to be on the lookout for the vehicle. A call then came in about a fight at the Dunkin’ Donuts, related to people upset with a driver over an illegal passing maneuver.
Pike is accused of holding Burns by his legs on the floor of the Dunkin’ Donuts entryway.
Young is accused of pushing Burns in the store’s parking lot. Hodges is accused of punching Burns.
Lahey estimated that the court will schedule Pike’s case for sometime in September.
