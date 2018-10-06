BELMONT — The kickoff of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration will take place this Sunday, Oct. 7, with music, games, and free ice cream.
The event will take place around the Tioga Pavilion on Mill Street between 3 and 5:30 p.m., featuring live music by the band “Stolen Thunder.”
Cornhole games and an inflatable obstacle course originally planned for Belmont’s Old Home Day celebration will be set up, along with a hay pile for youngsters to enjoy.
Also planned is a scavenger hunt for the entire family.
The afternoon will provide an opportunity for residents to check out the town’s two covered bridges that have been placed over the Tioga River as part of the River Walk and Tioga Rail Spur Trail.
The ice cream party will include vanilla, pumpkin, and apple pie flavors.
The Belmont Special Events Committee is soliciting ideas for other activities that the town can hold during its celebration marking the incorporation of the town in 1869. There will be a drop box asking for 150 ways to celebrate the anniversary in 2019, as well as ideas on what to include in a 25-year time capsule.
During the coming year, the town will be celebrating its history since its separation from Gilmanton, acknowledging some of the key historical moments in the town, as well as the people and places that made the town what it is.
Among the planned activities is a performance by Windham Swing Band on Sunday, Dec. 2, in the Belmont High School cafeteria. There will be a trifle dessert bar as part of that event.
There are tentative plans for a dinner-dance at the end of January, and in mid-March there will be a performance of Civil War-era music.
Sometime in June
For further information about the town’s 150th celebration, contact Special Events Coordinator Gretta Olson-Wilder at 603-998-3525 or email events@belmontnh.org.
