BELMONT — Belmont police responded to 121 calls for service during the weeklong period ending Friday morning.
Five people were arrested.
Justin A. Hann, 29, of 50 Cottage St., Apt. 4, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Katelyn Lewis, 34, of 62 Strafford St., in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant issued by Laconia District Court.
Robert S. Linteri, 37, of 162 Intervale Road, in Gilford, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended, and for breach of bail.
Jerrid H. Tremblay, 22, of 756 Union Ave., Apt. 2, in Laconia, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
James A. Burns, 39, of 65 Winter St., in Laconia, was arrested for possession of a controlled drug.
Police investigated traffic accidents on Gilmanton Road, at Belmont High School, and on Main Street.
Reports of theft were investigated at the Goodwill store, on Durrell Mountain Road, Bean Hill Road, and at Piche’s Ski & Sports Outlet.
Police investigated the report of a burglary on Leavitt Road,
An incident of criminal mischief at Northland Secure Storage was investigated.
Police responded to reports of assaults on Route 3, in Sargent Park, and on Silkwood Avenue.
In incident of illegal dumping on Hoadley Road was investigated.
Police responded to reports of disturbances on Laconia Road, Brown Hill Road, Duso Road, and Depot Street.
