BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department is investigating an apparent pellet gun shooting that took place at Belmont Elementary school on Sunday.
It was a warm, sunny morning when Heather LeBrun-Gardner says her twelve year old son and his cousins were shot at by teenagers wielding what she suspects was an Airsoft gun.
“These kids whipped into the parking lot in this maroonish purple car, did a donut, came up, whipped out this gun and started shooting,” LeBrun-Gardner said. “They shot four times but only hit him once.”
After the encounter, the kids ran to LeBrun-Gardner’s brother’s home for help.
“The kids (teens) came over and followed them to the house outside,” LeBrun-Gardner said, “they saw my brother on the porch and the car took off.”
Fortunately, LeBrun-Gardner’s son didn’t suffer any major injuries. “We’re thinking it maybe was an Airsoft gun. It just left a welt on his leg."
Airsoft guns are spring or air powered replica firearms that fire plastic pellets. It’s rare for the guns to have enough force to break the skin, but the projectiles can blind a person if they aren’t wearing eye protection.
LeBrun gardner contacted the police and said she intends to press charges. “People should know people are riding around shooting kids,” LeBrun-Gardner said.
“[The complaint] involves some juveniles, it seems to be an isolated incident,” said Captain Steve Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. “We have the Airsoft gun that was used and we’re still investigating.”
Unfortunately for the shooters, the school parking lot has a series of video surveillance cameras.
“We have surveillance on all of our school properties,” said Shaker Regional School Board Superintendent Michael Tursi. “We’re assisting the Belmont Police Department with their investigation.”
