CONCORD — Joseph C. Callahan, 36, of Belmont, was sentenced in federal court to nine years in federal prison for possessing more than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to United States Attorney Scott W. Murray.
Court documents and statements made in court say that, on July 31, 2017, the Belknap County Special Operations Group executed search warrants at Callahan's residence on Arlene Drive in Belmont and arrested him at the scene. The searches uncovered about 24 grams of methamphetamine, along with suboxone, digital scales, and more than $13,000 in cash. Also recovered at the residence were three stolen firearms.
Callahan pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2018.
“Even in the midst of the opioid crisis, methamphetamine presents a very serious threat to the safety of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “We will continue to work each day with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate those who are distributing this very dangerous drug.”
DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle said, “Today’s substantial sentence not only holds Mr. Callahan accountable for his crimes but serves as a warning that DEA and its local, state and federal law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to keep this highly addictive drug off the streets of New Hampshire.”
The case was investigated by the Belknap County Sheriff's Department, Belmont Police Department, Alton Police Department, Tilton Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Marshals Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John S. Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.