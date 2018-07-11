BELMONT — Firefighters from five area departments were able to quickly extinguish a fire that extensively damaged a modular home Tuesday afternoon.
The fire at 16 Silkwood Ave. was discovered around 1:45 p.m. by a neighbor, Roland Coffin, who saw black smoke coming from the one-story dwelling and flames shooting out through the sliding glass door at the back of the building.
Deputy Belmont Fire Chief Michael Newhall, who was the first responder on the scene, called for a first alarm which brought in personnel and equipment from Laconia, Gilford, Gilmanton, and Tilton-Northfield fire departments.
Fire Chief Ken Erickson said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and bring the fire under control within minutes of arriving at the scene.
“They did an excellent job putting out the fire, but unfortunately there was an extensive amount of damage to the interior,” Erickson said. He said that while investigators have not yet been able to pinpoint the cause of the blaze, he said all signs point to it being an accidental fire.
No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no firefighter injuries were reported.
The home is occupied by Frank Paquin, Amanda Littlefield at their five children.
Littlefield arrived on the scene after the fire had been extinguished.
“I’m still in shock,” she said gazing at the house. “I don’t know how much (of the dwelling’s contents) can be saved.”
Littlefield said she was in Laconia visiting a grandparent when the fire began.
Investigators were still on scene Tuesday afternoon trying to determine the cause of the fire.
