The valedictorian of Belmont High School's Class of 2019 is Katherine Wieck of Canterbury. While at Belmont High School she was the Math Team president, and member of the Rock Climbing Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and National English Honor Society. She will be studying earth science at UNH.
Alice Riley of Canterbury is the salutatorian. She is a three-sport athlete, and member of the National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National French Honor Society. She will be studying women and gender studies and pre-law at Kenyon College. She was president and founder of the Belmont Girl Up Club, secretary of the French club, and Outing Club leader.
Zackery Duclos of Canterbury will be studying pre-med at Holy Cross. He was co-president of National Honor Society and vice-president of National English Honor Society. He is a four-year, three-sport athlete and member of Future Business Leaders of America.
Megan Sinclair of Belmont will be attending UNH. She served as class secretary and Student Council secretary, and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and National English Honor Society.
Kelly Hayes of Belmont will be studying English at Franklin Pierce University. She is co-president of National French Honor Society, president of the equality alliance and BHS drama member.
Zachary Ennis of Canterbury will be studying environmental science and economics at Bowdoin College. He is a three-sport athlete, co-president of National Honor Society, president of Future Business Leaders of America, captain of the soccer and nordic teams, and a member of the Student-Athlete Leadership Team.
Skylar Ruelke of Belmont will be studying health management and policy, and pre-law at UNH. She is a three-year captain of the indoor and outdoor track teams. She is a member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and National French Honor Society, senior member of the Students Against Deadly Decisions group and the suicide prevention team.
Christopher Moore of Belmont will be studying business administration at Colby-Sawyer College.
Arianna Janosz of Belmont will be studying neuroscience at Wheaton College. She is secretary of student council, class treasurer, captain of the volleyball team, co-VP of the math team, and member of National Honor Society, National English Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America.
Nolan Gagnon of Belmont will be studying mechanical engineering with a focus in aerospace engineering at the University of Utah. He is a member of Airforce ROTC, through which he plans to become a pilot. He is a three-sport athlete, member of National English Honor Society and captain of the rock climbing club.
The Belmont High School Class of 2019 will graduate on Saturday, June 16, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, with ceremonies beginning at 2 p.m.
