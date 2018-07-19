LACONIA — A Belmont man will be serving at least 3½ years in state prison and has forfeited more than $10,000 after pleading guilty to three charges of drug trafficking.
Oliver Blackstone, 31, of 37 Northbrook Road, in Belmont, was sentenced to four to eight years for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Six months of the minimum sentence will be suspended on condition of good behavior for three years after his release from prison. In addition Blackstone was fined $620, and ordered to make $380 in restitution to the Laconia Police Department.
Blackstone also pleaded guilty to a second count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. On that charge, Superior Court Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Blackstone to a 3½- to seven-year prison sentence to run concurrently with the four- to eight-year sentence. In addition O’Neill ordered the defendant to pay a $620 fine and make $400 in restitution to the New Hampshire Drug Task Force.
On the third charge of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, Blackstone pleaded guilty and received a five- to 10-year suspended sentence which will commence once he finishes the four- to eight-year sentence.
As part of the negotiated plea, prosecutors dismissed three other drug trafficking charges against Blackstone.
Blackstone was most recently arrested May 2 at his residence on a warrant issued by Belknap County Superior Court for failing to appear for a hearing on two drug sales charges he was already facing. The operation which led to that arrest was carried out by a unit of the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force comprising Belknap County, Rockingham County, and Stafford County sheriff’s deputies, and officers from the Belmont Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
When authorities searched Blackstone’s residence they found heroin, fentanyl (or a combination of the two), methamphetamine, heroin, clonazepam, suboxone, marijuana, brepremorpine, and hydrochloride/Narloxone, according to a police affidavit.
In addition, they found $10,230 in cash, along with needles, pipes, three firearms, and a cellphone displaying a message “indicative of drug sales,” also according to the affidavit.
O’Neill sentencing order stated that Blackstone will forfeit all of the money.
In addition to other elements of his sentence, Blackstone was also ordered to successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling while he is in prison.
