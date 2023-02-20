LACONIA — A Belmont driver was arrested after a car crash on Weirs Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of DUI.

The driver, identified as 28-year-old Amber Lynn Florence, was charged with her second DUI offense, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. Laconia police and fire departments responded to the scene, where an Audi sedan had struck multiple objects along the road. Florence and her passenger sustained minor injuries, and there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.

