Laconia firefighters examine a crash site on Weirs Boulevard early Sunday morning. The driver, Amber Florence, and her unnamed passenger were treated and released from Concord Hospital-Laconia. (Gary Geoffroy photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)
A telephone pole was damaged on Weirs Boulevard early Sunday morning after a car crash. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — A Belmont driver was arrested after a car crash on Weirs Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of DUI.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Amber Lynn Florence, was charged with her second DUI offense, according to Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield. Laconia police and fire departments responded to the scene, where an Audi sedan had struck multiple objects along the road. Florence and her passenger sustained minor injuries, and there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.
“The vehicle was headed down the boulevard, crossed over the double yellow line and collided with a phone pole on the other side by Blue Hill Condominiums,” Canfield said. “Both occupants were transported to the hospital, treated and released.”
Florence was arrested at Concord Hospital-Laconia once police determined she was under the influence of alcohol. An unidentified male passenger was not charged.
Florence’s 2015 Audi appeared to have struck a telephone pole and a guard rail before coming to a stop against a concrete wall. Damage was visible Monday on a telephone pole, and it was not immediately clear if the pole was in need of replacement. There were no power outages displayed on Eversource’s coverage map. The power company was not immediately available for comment.
