BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department will soon have 19 part- and full-time officers after new patrol and school resource officers join the force starting the week of March 5.
The Belmont Selectboard recently approved the hiring of Luis Arias, 34, who will serve full time as a patrol officer, and Stephen Colcord, 44, who will work part time as the officer in the Shaker Regional School District.
“We’re incredibly happy to welcome them,” said Lt. Evan Boulanger. “We continue to try to bring the best of the best in to serve the people of Belmont.”
With the addition of Arias and Colcord, who both live in the Lakes Region, Belmont has three part-time and 16 full-time officers.
Arias is a U.S. Army combat veteran who completed several tours of duty during the war in Afghanistan before he was honorably discharged.
Most recently, Arias was a police officer with the Woodstock Police Department.
“He moved to the area, looking for his forever home, and we were lucky enough to scoop him up,” Boulanger said.
A Cuban national who came to the United States many years ago, Arias became a U.S. citizen while growing up in Miami. He has two daughters.
Colcord worked for the Gilford Police Department for roughly 10 years and the Belknap County Sheriff’s Office for 10 years before retiring.
“He’s coming out of retirement to be our school district’s new school resource officer,” Boulanger said, noting that the hiring process for Colcord was unique because the district’s school principals also interviewed Colcord.
“Steve is a wonderful guy. I couldn’t ask for a better personality to be in our schools,” Boulanger said. “He will continue our mission of collaboration and working together to mentor kids and be a presence in the school district and provide safety. He’s a great, kind caring person.”
Colcord is married to Stephanie Colcord.
At the selectboard meeting for approval of the new officers’ employment, the town also agreed to an increase in the special detail pay rate for police officers.
Previously, officers overseeing a detail were paid $75 per hour; they will now receive $90.
Boulanger said, though, that a portion of the detail pay goes to the town for administrative costs and the cost of wear and tear on vehicles. At $75 per hour, officers actually earned $50 per hour; at $90 per hour, they will receive $60.
