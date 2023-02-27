BELMONT — The Belmont Police Department will soon have 19 part- and full-time officers after new patrol and school resource officers join the force starting the week of March 5.

The Belmont Selectboard recently approved the hiring of Luis Arias, 34, who will serve full time as a patrol officer, and Stephen Colcord, 44, who will work part time as the officer in the Shaker Regional School District.

