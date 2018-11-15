LACONIA — It took a community effort to save the Belknap Mill from destruction some 50 years ago, and the historic structure will continue to require broad support as it begins a renovation project more ambitious than it has seen in decades.
“At the start of 2019, the first phase of restoration will commence for the Belknap Mill. This is an undertaking that the mill has not experienced in over 40 years, and it will truly take a community to see it through,” said Jared Guilmett, vice-president of the Belknap Mill Society’s board of directors.
The renovation project will include what he called a “rejuvenation” of the mill’s third floor, which is used for functions; a comprehensive restoration of the building’s exterior; and upgrades to the infrastructure and mechanical systems.
In recognition of those ambitious plans, Governor Chris Sununu issued a proclamation celebrating the Belknap Mill and those who continue to preserve it. Executive Councilor Joe Kenney read the proclamation at a ceremony at the mill on Thursday morning, at which time the mill’s new sign was also revealed.
Kenney said the Belknap Mill was a quintessential New Hampshire preservation project.
“It is through our preservation projects that, believe it or not, travel and tourism exist. People are curious about New Hampshire,” he said. “The Belknap Mill is a perfect example of that preservation.”
The Belknap Mill was built in 1823, and utilized the nearby Winnipesaukee River as a source of power for its textile production. The mill was involved in textile production until 1969, when it was converted to a space for culture, education and history.
But if it weren’t for a group of dedicated community members, the Belknap Mill would not exist today. Original plans for Laconia’s Urban Renewal project, which razed scores of downtown buildings, called for the Belknap Mill to be torn down. A group — Save the Mill — formed, later evolving into the Belknap Mill Society.
Today, the Belknap Mill offers event space on the third floor, office space to professionals, an art gallery and art classes, and a room full of knitting machines that is used for science, technology, engineering and math classes.
Bill Nunamacher, who portrays stern mill owner “Mr. Morin” for visiting school children, gave the mill an 8-foot-by-12-foot American flag to fly on the mill’s refurbished flagpole.
“The mill has brought me much joy,” he said. “I am very grateful to be with you today and to be part of this [celebration],” he said.
His sentiments were echoed by Mayor Ed Engler, who spoke prior to unveiling the mill’s new sign, which will be installed next week.
“I love being in this building. I share all of your love for this building. I never get tired of it,” Engler said.
He added that he has “deep appreciation” for all who played a role in saving the mill. “Right up to the present day, so many people have done so much for its preservation. Obviously, that is an example of people in the community coming together to do something noteworthy.”
The preservation effort brought to mind American mathematician John Nash, said Engler, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for his theorem that disproved the prevailing economic theory that a society was most profitable when each member acted in his or her own best interest.
“The Nash Equilibrium mathematically proved, through a theorem, that the best result for a community was when each member of the community acted not just for their own good but for the good of the community — that’s the thought that I bring to you today,” Engler said. “We need to look beyond all of us, our own strong opinions about what’s best, and find that win-win solution that’s best for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.