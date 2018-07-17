LACONIA — The Belknap Mill will be able to proceed with its plans to repair its exterior and to renovate its third floor, thanks to an award of $390,000 in tax credits from the Community Development Finance Authority.
The nonprofit organization operating the Belknap Mill will be able to sell the credits to businesses, who will use the credits to offset their tax liability. The mill will use the revenue as part of the funding package for the first phase of its capital improvement plan.
The first phase includes re-glazing and repair of the 1823-era mill’s exterior windows, other repairs to the building’s exterior, and renovation of the building’s third floor, which is rented out for community gatherings.
Amanda Gourgue, executive director of the mill, said that much of the mill’s tax credits have already been spoken for, and she doesn’t expect to have a hard time finding buyers for the rest.
“The CDFA money comes at such a wonderful time in the mill’s history. It’s great because these things needed to be done on the mill in order to preserve it, and since the mill is an official meeting house in New Hampshire, the third floor is really important,” Gourgue said. “The biggest impact that anyone will see is on the third floor.”
That floor, which is utilized by the public for weddings, civic gatherings and other events, will be updated to be more visually appealing for such events, said Karen Prior, director of the mill’s capital campaign. Third-floor renovations also will include enhancements for business group meetings, renovated bathrooms, heating and ventilation improvements and an updated catering kitchen.
All of the work, noted Prior, must be approved by the state’s Department of Historic Resources because of the mill’s status on the Register of Historic Places.
The next phase in the improvement plan includes “re-imagining” the first floor to be a more interactive museum, Gourgue said. The third phase will focus on the mill’s second and fourth floors, which are leased as office space.
“The money [from the tax credits] keeps this wonderful mill going,” said Gourgue, noting that the mill is nearing 200 years of age. “There’s a lot of things that need to get fixed, and this will give us the opportunity to do that.”
