LACONIA — The theme of this year's Summer Blue Bash picnic, sponsored by Belknap County Democrats, is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. in Leavitt Park, Laconia.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was adopted on Aug. 18, 1920. New Hampshire was the 16th state to ratify the amendment, on Sept. 10, 1919.
Lynn Thomas, co-chair of the Belknap County Democrats, said, “Women, especially young women, will very likely cast the deciding votes in the next presidential and state elections in 2020 as they vote to protect a women’s right to choose, to ensure affordable access to health care, to end gun violence, to create humane immigration policies, to demand equal pay for equal work, and to protect our environment for our children.”
Presidential candidates who have agreed to attend this event include Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, John Delaney, Seth Moulton, Marianne Williamson, and Ben Gleib. Other presidential campaigns that will have a presence include Biden For America, Tulsi 2020, and Bernie 2020. State and local candidates and elected officials who will attend the picnic include Chris Pappas, Mike Cryans, Dan Feltes, Steve Marchand, Andru Volinsky, David Huot, Charlie St. Clair, Diane Hanley, Phil Spagnuolo, and Bill Bolton.
There will be music, food trucks, children’s activities, and tents.
“Come out, bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spend the afternoon joining your friends and neighbors to mark this historic anniversary,” said Belknap County Democrats Co-Chair Johnna Davis.
The Ratification Celebration and Summer Blue Bash are free, and all are welcome, but organizers ask that attendees make reservations by visiting the Belknap County Democrats website, www.belknapcountydems.org.
For more information, contact Lynn Thomas at lthomas275@aol.com.
