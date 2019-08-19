LACONIA — The Belknap County Democrats have announced that Democratic presidential candidates Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Seth Moulton, John Delaney, Marianne Williamson, and Ben Gleib are scheduled to attend its Summer Blue Bash event on Sunday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Leavitt Park on Elm Street.
“We are excited by all the presidential campaigns who will be there,” said Co-Chair Johnna Davis, “and we expect that others will be confirmed as we get closer to the event. This is an event community members won’t want to miss.”
In addition to the presidential candidates, several state-level Democratic candidates are scheduled to attend, including State Senator and Majority Leader Dan Feltes and Executive Councilor and potential gubernatorial candidate Andru Volinsky, as well as incumbent Executive Council candidate Mike Cryans, local incumbent state representative candidates David Hout and Charlie St. Clair, candidate for state representative Diane Hanley, and candidates for the state senate Phil Spagnuolo and William Bolton.
Other Democratic presidential campaigns will also have a presence at the event, including Biden for America, Tulsi 2020, Bernie 2020, and possible NH gubernatorial candidate Steve Marchand.
“It’s so exciting to have all of these campaigns up and down the ballot coming to talk to voters about their plans to move this state forward in purple Belknap County. It’s going to be a fun-filled event,” said Laconia Democratic Chair Carlos Cardona.“The high degree of interest in our picnic from local residents, businesses, and the candidates is proof of increasing momentum and interest among Democrats, as well as many Independents and Republicans, on where these candidates stand on the important issues and who is best-qualified and able to defeat Donald Trump in the next election.”
The Summer Blue Bash is free and open to all, but organizers are asking for reservations through the Belknap County Democrats website, http://www.belknapcountydems.org.
Volunteers are needed for many event functions. Volunteers can sign up at http://www.belknapcountydems.org.
For more information, check out the Belknap County Democrats on Facebook or contact Lynn Thomas at lthomas275@aol.com.
