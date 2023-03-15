The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local emergency management officials have pegged the statewide cost for response efforts at more than $3.1 million.
Belknap, Carroll, Coos, and Grafton counties have been granted a major disaster declaration in response to the late-December storm that “severely damaged communities,” Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.
President Joe Biden granted Sununu’s request for the declaration, which allows communities in those counties to move forward with seeking federal funding assistance for the storm that slammed the state Dec. 22-25, 2022.
“This disaster declaration will afford communities affected by the storm the opportunity to rebuild and recuperate costs incurred fixing the damages,” Sununu said in a statement. “The state will continue to work with officials in all four counties to utilize these relief dollars as efficiently and expeditiously as possible.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state and local emergency management officials have pegged the statewide cost for response efforts at more than $3.1 million.
The state Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will contact communities in affected counties to set up briefings, both in-person and virtual, to explain how to apply for assistance. Local, county, and state agencies are eligible to receive funding assistance, as are nonprofits that provide critical services.
Biden’s declaration also made statewide support available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
•••
Hadley Barndollar covers climate, environment, and inequality for the New Hampshire Bulletin. Previously, she was the New England regional reporter for the USA TODAY Network and was named Reporter of the Year by the New England Newspaper and Press Association. To learn more, visit newhampshirebulletin.com.
