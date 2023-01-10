Bruce Cheney

Ward 1 Councilor Bruce Cheney, center, spoke to two major agenda items taking place in his district. Also pictured are City Manager Kirk Beattie, left, and Ward 2 Councilor Robert Soucy. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The Laconia City Council approved a permanent extension of alcohol sales until 2 a.m. at the Weirs during their first meeting of the year.

Monday night's meeting also saw the transfer of a private beach from the city to an association of owners who already had deeded access to it and a call for potential development proposals of the downtown parking garage, among other items.

Weirs businesses get council go-ahead to sell alcohol until 2 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.