Leigh Milne and her daughter Ashley Sopinsky were at Gilford Cinema 8 for a matinee showing of "Barbie" on Thursday. It was the first film the pair had gone to see together in the theater in nearly five years. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
The Barn Z's marquee on a rainy Wednesday afternoon shows "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" on the board. Both films combined have brought over $1.5 billion in global box office sales. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Nearly one month ago, a pair of heavy hitting blockbusters exploded their way into theaters. Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic 'Oppenheimer' and Greta Gerwig’s subversive fantasy comedy 'Barbie' brought in much-needed crowds to cinemas around the world and the Lakes Region.
As of Sunday, 'Barbie' has raked in a whopping $1.18 billion globally, with R-rated 'Oppenheimer' following with $650 million.
The phenomenon has been dubbed "Barbenheimer," sparking a plethora of memes, trailer mashups, and even five-hour, double feature binges for some moviegoers.
The Lakes Region was not spared from Barbenheimer's success, according to employees of Gilford Cinema 8 and BarnZ's cinema in Meredith.
"We sold out both movies for multiple showtimes for days," said Gilford Cinema 8 assistant manager Carol O'Brien. "They're still our busiest movies though, which is crazy."
Other employees estimated they sold nearly 2,000 tickets opening weekend.
The two films could not be more polarized in tone, style and audience. Nolan’s three-hour "Oppenheimer" paints an intimate, somber portrait of the canonized and demonized physicist Robert Oppenheimer, and his race against Nazi Germany to build the world’s first nuclear weapon.
Gerwig’s "Barbie" tells the story of a bright, bubbly Barbie growing disillusioned with her perfect plastic world, and comedically adventuring into contemporary reality over a nearly two-hour runtime.
Another notable aspect about the success of both films is that they are not from the superhero genre, which has dominated box offices for over a decade. Both films also trace their roots to the dawn of the atomic age. In 1954, just four years before the first Barbie doll was released, Oppenheimer was going through an intense, month-long security hearing due to his past Communist affiliations, an event which acts as an anchor point in Nolan’s film.
"Barbie"’s more family friendly appeal, preexisting brand recognition and PG-13 rating gave it a significant leg up on "Oppenheimer," but $650 million in box office sales is still nothing to sneeze at, especially following the massive lull experienced by theaters around the world since the pandemic.
"It's so much better," said BarnZ's Assistant Manager Naomi MacGuire. "It's definitely better to see a lot more people."
For Leigh Milne and her daughter Ashley Sopinsky, it was the first time in five years the pair had attended a film at the theater together.
“We watched the little Barbie movies when she was growing up,” Milne said of her daughter, referring to a variety of animated films released throughout the 2000s. “We actually have a 4-year-old, so it was easier to do movies on-demand at home, even though you pay for them.”
“I love [going to the theater] so much,” Sopinksy said, adding that her favorite genre is usually horror flicks. “We’ve been wanting to watch it together to spend time together.”
Despite being almost a month since its release, "Barbie" has retained most of its staying power. “We’re still filling up pretty good,” Macguire said. “It differs every day, but everyday it rains, we still sell out completely.”
“People are still coming in dressed up in all kinds of costumes,” O’Brien said.
“We have three older ladies that are at 'Barbie' right now that are all in pink,” added Cinema 8 employee Kayla Paquin on Thursday.
“It’s not just the ladies,” O’Brien said. “The guys will come in pink, too. We’ve also seen anywhere from kids to grandparents watching it.”
Janine Royer of Moultonborough said she attended "Barbie" with her local women’s club last week. They were all dressed in pink.
“It was better than I thought it would be,” Royer said. “It reminded me of 'Pinocchio,' because she wanted to become a real person.”
The Gilford Cinema 8 employees noted they haven’t seen as many attendees dress up for Oppenheimer, but tickets were still selling strong.
