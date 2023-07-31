FRANKLIN — Hundreds attended closing night of "Beauty and the Beast" at the Franklin Opera House on July 22. The Franklin Footlight Theater performance marked at least a temporary end to a 22-year era of live events within the 130-year-old building.
“For us, it’s become home,” said Footlight board member Sue Bitetto. “We’ve been involved in Footlight since the opera house was opened in 2001. It’s been our second home for 22 years now, so it’s kind of sad to see it closing, but with the hope that it’s going to be renovated into a space that’s safer for everybody.”
After six decades of repeated warnings from the fire department to bring the building up to safety standards, Fire Chief Mike Foss told the city to make the repairs or close the space down as a venue.
“I don’t know what's the exact stuff that’s on the list,” said Footlight board president Mark Bitetto. “I know that they need a sprinkler system. They need to update some of the emergency exiting for the main auditorium, the balcony as well, because right now only half of the balcony is open, so we only have one emergency exit off the balcony.”
The building is also riddled with ancient wiring, and a roof leak directly over the stage. With these maintenance issues and his own background as a firefighter for the city of Laconia, Mark said the closure wasn’t exactly a surprise.
“We always knew there were issues that needed to be fixed,” Mark said. “It’s kind of hard with it being a city building, it’s not like we can just go and just rip apart something and fix it. You needed permission to do this and that, so I think we knew it was coming down the line, we just didn’t know when it was going to happen. Obviously when it did happen it was sad, devastating, for us.”
According to Franklin Opera House Director Daniel Darling, the city is in contract negotiations with ARcove Architects of Portsmouth to conduct a 14-week study. This was confirmed by Mayor Jo Brown.
“This firm is just gonna lay out for us what is required to be done,” Brown explained. “Once that is determined, we got a lot of code violations and things that they’ll let us know what it costs to correct, and what a future opera house will look like.”
“I guess the hardest part is just not knowing what the ultimate timeline [for repairs] will be,” said Footlight co-founder Jule Finley. “I know this takes time. There has to be a lot of patience involved, fingers crossed and hope. But right now there aren’t any set answers as to what the plan is and how long it's going to take.”
In addition to her foundational hand in Footlight, Finley started Franklin Area Children's Theatre, which boasts a roster of over 100 teenagers who lead performances with younger children.
Finley added that for now, FACT will perform at the middle school cafeteria, a far cry from the stage of the Franklin Opera House.
“The school was very helpful, and they made some last-minute changes to help out with the space,” Finley said. “It is better than nothing happening at all, but it’s a different experience from being at a stage with lights and curtains versus being in a cafeteria with none of that.”
Finley added that the closure’s impacts will reach beyond the passions of thespians and audiences.
“It impacts all of us, but also the city of Franklin overall,” Finley said. “All those people who went out to restaurants before and after the show are unfortunately going to go somewhere else, because they're going to go where the performance is. Hopefully these renovations happen as quickly as possible so things can go back into our home space.”
“There’s an understanding that the opera house plays a vital part in both the economy of downtown and the social fabric of the community,” said Darling. “My perception is that city leadership is 100% committed to getting this building done. The other projects causing consternation among residents and city council are part of that bond initiative, but I don’t see any resistance to getting this building done.”
A bond proposal currently before city council is valued at $20 million. Of that, $5 million would be set aside for the opera house. Other aspects of the bond, such as $2.5 million for the city's whitewater park, have bristled taxpayers.
Until the structure is brought back up to code, the Franklin Opera House, FACT and Footlight will have to look elsewhere. The companies said they are exploring space in Tilton, including Hamilton Hall.
“We can’t do big productions but we can still bring arts and programming,” Darling said. “The [Franklin] Elks Club will accommodate about half the people we could get at the opera house. We'll be doing dueling pianos there at the end of September. It’s a very popular show.”
Darling added they will also host some shows at the Franklin Public Library, which can accommodate up to 98 people in their function room.
Despite the safety hazards for large gatherings, the city’s offices will remain in the building at least through the 14-week study period.
“Right now, they will stay there, because once it's no longer an assembly, the function of the building changes to a business,” explained Brown. “The offices will all be on one floor. They can egress safely and quickly from here until construction begins, then they would have to relocate.”
The temporary location for the government offices is still yet to be determined. In the meantime, Brown said she is confident the city is capable of bringing the iconic venue back up to snuff.
“Its a solid first step,” Brown said. “We’re very optimistic that the council will provide funding to help us move forward.”
