FRANKLIN — Hundreds attended closing night of "Beauty and the Beast" at the Franklin Opera House on July 22. The Franklin Footlight Theater performance marked at least a temporary end to a 22-year era of live events within the 130-year-old building. 

“For us, it’s become home,” said Footlight board member Sue Bitetto. “We’ve been involved in Footlight since the opera house was opened in 2001. It’s been our second home for 22 years now, so it’s kind of sad to see it closing, but with the hope that it’s going to be renovated into a space that’s safer for everybody.”

