LACONIA — Kirk Beattie, who has been with the Laconia Fire Department since 1997, was named Friday as its new chief.
Through an inter-municipal agreement, he is also chief of the Belmont Fire Department, Laconia City Manager Scott Myers said Friday in announcing the promotion. Beattie was previously the department's assistant chief.
Beattie, who was the city’s first paramedic-firefighter, succeeds Chief Ken Erickson, who retired at the end of September at age 59.
Beattie, 44, lives in Laconia.
“I’m just really excited,” he said. “I’m looking forward to continuing the great path both of these departments are on. I want to build both departments and grow and continue to make them as good as they can be.”
Erickson retired after weeks of tension between the City Council and the fire department.
Councilors had hoped to explore the idea of using a private company to supplant the department’s ambulance services. At least one councilor suggested firefighters had intimidated a qualified bidder into rescinding his bid.
Then the council cut $150,000 from the department’s budget. Finally, at a council meeting, Councilor Bob Hamel accused the department of having a “Massachusetts attitude” and made a comment that some interpreted as invoking the memory of a firefighter who drowned during a training session.
Beattie said one of his immediate priorities is making sure the ambulance service runs as effectively and efficiently as possible.
Another priority will be to mend fences between the department and the council.
“Both sides are working hard to make sure that happens, so I’m very confident we can continue to fix all that went on,” he said.
Beattie grew up in Franklin, where his father and grandfather were firefighters.
He has wanted to be a firefighter since he was a child.
“I love my job,” he said. “I’ll love being the fire chief as well.
“I like the fact that the job is always changing. It’s a great group of firefighters that we work with here. I enjoy being part of this type of team. I grew up playing football and baseball and always wanted to be part of a team.”
Off the job, Beattie said his time is taken up with his children, who are involved in sports and dance.
He holds an associate’s degree in emergency medical services/paramedic education from NHTI-Concord, a bachelor’s degree in public service management from Granite State College and a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University.
City Manager Myers praised him.
“Having been employed by the city for over 20 years and along with being a Laconia resident, Kirk brings a tremendous wealth of local knowledge to this position,” Myers said. “Kirk is professionally active in the community in areas of school safety, public health and community wellness.
“He is a natural leader, a creative thinker and will be a strong advocate and representative for the department and the city. I look forward to working closely with him in the coming years.”
Beattie’s new salary will be $105,000 per year.
