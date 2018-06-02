LACONIA — On July 7, the city will see the biggest celebration within its borders within at least the last quarter century. The “Laconia 125th Extravaganza,” the largest date in a year-plus-long celebration of the city’s 125th year, will feature a parade, festival and fireworks display.
The Celebrate Laconia group met on Tuesday evening to discuss the details of the Extravaganza.
“The day will really be kicking off at 2 p.m. with the parade,” said Jared Guilmett, the newly elected vice president of the organization. The parade will step off from Laconia High School, head along Union Avenue to Church Street, then turn onto North Main Street at Veterans Square and then march north to Opechee Park, just in time for the start of the festival at 3 p.m.
“We’re looking to have the parade about an hour long. But, we aren’t at that point. We need organizations, community members, neighborhood groups, to come together and create floats, marching groups,” said Guilmett.
The theme of the parade is “Celebrate industry,” but, he said, “industry” is being broadly defined as any person or group that helps make Laconia the city that it is. That includes manufacturers as well as health care providers, sports teams and fitness clubs, nonprofit organizations and service agencies.
“We’d like to showcase all of that in our parade,” Guilmett said. Parade applications are available at www.celebratelaconia.org, or at the organization’s window in the Colonial Theatre building.
“The parade leads us to Opechee Park, where we will have the party in the park,” said Guilmett.
The festival has been designed to appeal to just about everyone.
“The park will be jam-packed with a lot of really awesome vendors,” he said, such as crafts and a wide variety of foods. “It’ll be a really great, diverse group of vendors.”
The park’s main stage will host nonstop musical entertainment from four different acts, who will perform from 3-9 p.m. A second stage, called the community stage, will be the site of jazzercise and karate demonstrations, children’s drama productions and a visit from the New Hampshire Humane Society’s current adoptables.
At Opechee Cove, a sand sculptor will create a sculpture to commemorate the event, and will lead workshops for children and adults who want to try their own hand in the sand.
At Colby Field, the ReMax hot air balloon will be providing tethered balloon rides from 6-8 p.m.
Opechee Point is reserved for the young professional crowd, and the young-at-heart, who want to visit the beer tent and engage in some backyard cookout-type games, such as cornhole and can jam.
“So you can grab a beer, play some games and chill out at the beach,” Guilmett said.
“I’m pretty excited about it, we’ve tried to make a festival that’s worth remembering, will be unique and stand out on its own in the history of our city," he added. "With that said, we’re trying to do a bigger and more vibrant fireworks display than we have in the past – make them a little more special for the anniversary event. People can expect something a little more grand.
Volunteers are needed to help set up beforehand, clean up afterward, and on the day of, to pass out booklets, manage the souvenir table, manage traffic and help organize the parade. “With all this excitement and huge festival, we need a lot of hands,” Guilmett said.
“There are plenty of areas that we need help on,” he said. Those interested in volunteering should send an email to connect@celebratelaconia.org.
Event sponsors are Bank of New Hampshire, Laconia Daily Sun, Lakes Region Community Services, Kennell Orthodontics, Faro Italian Grille, Laconia Putnam Fund and Normandin, Cheney and O’Neil.
“We’re really excited. It’s crazy that it’s coming up in a couple of weeks. It will be a day to remember, for sure,” Guilmett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.