MEREDITH — A portion of the Inter-Lakes School District's non-discrimination policy, updated in 2017, addressing bathroom use by transgender students has sparked vigorous public comment at school board meetings.
Though this policy has been in place for several years, its recent implementation has drawn criticism from some students and parents.
Superintendent Mary Moriarty said the bathroom facilities built on the Inter-Lakes Middle Tier and High School campus when it was constructed in 1957 probably never served the needs of all students who used the building.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time. People have needed and wanted privacy since I began my career,” Moriarty said, recalling numerous instances where students would have accidents while riding the bus home because they didn’t feel comfortable or safe using the bathroom at school.
The policy regarding bathroom use states: “A student or other individual who identifies themselves as transgender under this policy should be permitted to use the restrooms assigned to the gender which the individual consistently asserts at school/work. Any individual who expresses a need for privacy will be provided with reasonable alternative facilities or accommodations such as using a single-occupancy facility. However, no individual shall be required to use a separate single-occupancy facility over the individual’s objection.”
Many of those who were critical of the district’s implementation of the policy spoke about the effect it is having on cis-gender female students who have chosen to use single-person restrooms rather than a multi-person facility that would also be open to transgender students.
“Many girls in the middle school have been using private restrooms because of our discomfort and the way the policy is misunderstood,” said one student, who spoke at the Inter-Lakes School Board meeting Jan. 10. She said she was often late to class, as there would generally be a line of students waiting to use the private restroom and not enough time between classes.
Another student also spoke about perceptions of “inconsistency” about the policy, and of fear that cis-gender female students have about their safety.
In an email to the board, one parent, Lisa Miles, accused the district’s implementation of its non-discrimination policy to be discriminatory itself. Transgender students should be encouraged to use the private restroom, Miles said, not cis-gender students who were uncomfortable with sharing the restroom with non-cis classmates.
“I filed a Title IX complaint stating that the girls were now being discriminated, as a result of trying not to discriminate the [student] in the bathroom,” Miles wrote. She asserted that allowing a transgender-identifying student to use the common restroom has a poor outcome for all involved.
“When I consider both sides as a reasonable person, I see the negative effects this has on the girls” because they are uncomfortable using the same restroom as a transgender student, Miles wrote.
“They are forced to go somewhere else. It now has been disruptive to their school day.” And a transgender student might be “questioned constantly by other students,” possibly even harassed, she wrote. “Can the administration honestly admit this is a better situation for this person?”
Several others spoke in favor of the policy.
“I am concerned that the discrimination policy is being called into question by parents,” Richard Demark said. If the policy were to be changed, he said he would want it to be more inclusive, not less so, and revised with input from groups such as GLAD and the ACLU.
Ken Spencer, who said he went to high school in the 1980s, said he saw the policy change through the same lens that he viewed advancements in civil rights for LGBTQ individuals, or interracial marriage.
“We were scared by something we did not know about,” Spencer said. “We have a much greater sense of the whole person now. I would like this school board to take in mind the research, and not the fears of the people in this community.”
Susan Kjellberg, who also spoke at the Jan. 10 meeting, said the students who have to fear for their safety are those who are experiencing gender non-comformity.
“Sexual assault and violent crimes occurring in bathrooms occur at a much higher rate against transgender and nonbinary kids,” Kjellberg said. “We have not seen in this nation crimes by people saying that they’re another gender, going in [to a bathroom] and committing a crime. ... We actually have not seen those crimes happen. What we have seen are children who are forced to use a male bathroom, who don’t appear to be male, don’t feel comfortable with men, and there, they are put at high risk for sexual assault or sexual violence or bullying, at that point their risk also increases for suicide, for self-harm and drug abuse.”
Moriarty said the board’s policy review committee is planning to examine the policy in light of the recent feedback, but that a meeting hasn’t yet been scheduled. The board is presently occupied by the need to build a budget proposal to put before district members in March.
In the meantime, the district has sought to accommodate the concerns of parents and students by providing more time between classes, and by converting some of the multi-use restrooms into single-use, gender-neutral bathrooms. The renovations, originally slated to be completed for middle tier students by the end of January, are now expected to be ready by Feb. 8.
“I think our facilities need to evolve to better meet the needs of our community. I think, if you were to build a school today, you would build schools differently,” Moriarty said. Overall bathroom capacity will decrease slightly, she said, but the ability for students to access private bathrooms will increase significantly.
“I think it’s important we recognize the needs of all individuals. Adjusting the facility, that’s an easy lift, and if it helps to benefit individuals, why wouldn’t we do that? I just want every kid to feel valued and respected and seen at school,” Moriarty said. “It’s not a new issue. It might feel new, but we’re at a different point in society where we are talking about people’s needs [from] society and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.