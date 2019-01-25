LACONIA — The Dassatti family is feeling “overwhelmed,” one member said, after the fundraising event “Ballin’ for Big Bob” exceeded expectations by a factor of five.
“Ballin’ for Big Bob,” a 3-on-3 basketball tournament held Jan. 20 at Laconia High School, was organized by Matt Dassatti to benefit his father, Bob, a well-known and well-loved youth coach who is currently being treated for cancer.
How did it go?
“Overwhelmingly well,” said Matt. “I knew how many teams we had, it was still overwhelming to see everyone there.” There were 40 teams registered, with a total of 160 players, and about that many people showed up to watch.
He said the gymnasium was rocking for the tournament.
“It was loud, but it was a wonderful atmosphere. You just looked around, everyone was smiling, everyone was having fun. The players weren’t there for a serious basketball tournament. Everyone was there for fun.”
Fun, and to raise money to help the family pay for Bob’s treatment and related expenses.
“We raised over $25,000,” Matt said. “My goal was $5,000, it kind of went past that a little bit.”
Matt said his father was present for the entirety of the tournament. Bob was, according to Matt, “a little uncomfortable, he’s not used to being in the position of accepting help – I could tell he would much rather be throwing this event for someone else.”
Bob is “doing well and in good spirits,” Matt reported, and is now back in Houston, where he is participating in a several weeks-long clinical trial to treat his colon cancer.
“It was overall very humbling for my family,” Matt said. The experience of the tournament reinforced something the Dassattis had observed about the city of Laconia, he said. “It’s just amazing what this community can do when someone’s in need… Time and time again, the community comes together. It’s truly amazing. We can’t express how thankful we are.”
