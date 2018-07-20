LACONIA — An Alton man accused of raping a teenage girl had his bail set at $20,000 cash or surety at a hearing Thursday in Belknap Superior Court.
Matthew Hagen, 29, of 1736 Mount Major Highway, in Alton, is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault. Hagen is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl on June 5 in Laconia. Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois told the court the alleged victim was a member of Hagan’s household.
The charging document states that Hagen threatened to tell the mother of the alleged victim that she smokes marijuana if she did not submit to having sex with him.
Hagen was being held on $20,000 cash-only bail pending his arraignment, and Livernois asked Judge James D. O’Neill III to continue that same bail. Livernois told the judge that Hagen that in view of the nature of the crime Hagen was a danger to the community. He added that Hagen has a record of violence, including convictions of simple assault and domestic assault.
Hagen is on parole following a one- to three-year sentence in Vermont. His parole is scheduled to end next Tuesday.
Livernois also said Hagen was a flight risk and that he had told the alleged victim he was thinking of moving to Minnesota, his home state.
But defense attorney Jennifer Chenu asked that bail be set at $10,000 cash or surety. She said Hagen had “a number of the ties to the community” and that he was employed as a handyman.
O’Neill imposed several bail conditions, include that Hagen not leave the state, have no contact with the alleged victim or her family, and that he not use drugs or consume alcohol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.